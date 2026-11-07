CINTAA Members Extend Heartfelt Diwali Wishes To Fans And Families

CINTAA Members Share Festive Greetings

Several members of Cine & Television Artistes' Association (CINTAA) have extended their best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Speaking to ANI, actress Upasana Singh said, "Diwali roshni ka tyohar hai. Bhagwan kare ki aap sabke jeevan mein bahut roshni ho, bahut khushiyan ho. Aap hamesha khush rahein, hanste-muskurate rahein, aur aapke dil mein jo bhi khwaish ho bhagwan poori kare."

Actress Nagma Morarji shared, "My heartfelt wishes to all of you on Diwali. May your Diwali be auspicious, blessed and filled with happiness and prosperity. That is my prayer."

Stars Advocate For A Kind Celebration

Actor Deepak Parashar said, "On behalf of CINTAA and myself, I wish you all a very Happy Diwali. I have just one request. Whenever you burst loud firecrackers, please remember that they cause a great deal of distress to animals. That's my only request." Actress Varsha Usgaonkar has also extended Diwali greetings to all. "Diwali is a festival of joy and lights. I want all of you to celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm and happiness," She said.

Diwali Festival Schedule

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

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