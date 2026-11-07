240 Black Softshell Turtle Hatchlings Released Into Protected Water Body In Assam

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 7 (IANS) In a significant boost to the conservation and recovery of the critically endangered Black Softshell Turtle (BST), locally known as Bormuria Kaso (Nilssonia nigricans), 240 hatchlings were released on Saturday into a protected waterbody under the Biswanath Wildlife Division in Assam.

A senior forest official said that the release was jointly organised by the Wildlife Survival Alliance Foundation India (WSAFI) and the Biswanath Wildlife Division, in collaboration with Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and the Assam Forest Department, as part of the ongoing project titled 'Conservation and Recovery of Black Softshell Turtle in Assam'.

The conservation initiative has been underway for nearly a decade.

The Black Softshell Turtle, which was once declared 'Extinct in the Wild' in the early 2000s, has shown encouraging signs of recovery due to sustained conservation efforts, the official said.

The species now has a stable population in the Brahmaputra-Kaziranga landscape, although it continues to be classified as 'Critically Endangered'.

The historic Nagshankar Temple has played a significant role in the conservation programme.

During the annual nesting season in March and April, eggs are collected from the temple pond premises and transported for artificial incubation at Biswanath Ghat under controlled conditions.

This process helps minimise egg losses caused by predators, particularly mongooses, and improves hatching success.

The hatchlings emerge during July and August and are subsequently shifted to a grow-out facility, where they are reared for around three months.

During this period, they are fed fresh small fish to improve their body weight and strengthen their chances of survival after being released into their natural habitat.

According to the official, since 2021, WSAFI, formerly known as TSA Foundation India, has released more than 1,000 Black Softshell Turtle hatchlings into the wild as part of its sustained efforts to rebuild the population of the threatened species in Assam.

The release programme was attended by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Biswanath Wildlife Division, the concerned Range Officer, Nagshankar Temple Committee Secretary Rajib Barua, WSAFI Northeast Project Coordinator Upamanyu Chakraborty, Aditya Dey and Krishna Das.

As part of the programme, the guests were felicitated with handwoven gamosas featuring turtle motifs.

The gamosas were crafted by members of Kaso Sakhi, a local women's alternative livelihood group supported by WSAFI under its community livelihood initiative.

The initiative seeks to promote sustainable alternative sources of income for local communities and reduce their dependence on river-based livelihoods, thereby linking biodiversity conservation with community participation and economic empowerment.

Often referred to as the 'water vultures', softshell turtles play an important ecological role in maintaining the health of aquatic ecosystems.

As scavengers, they help remove organic waste and maintain the cleanliness of waterbodies, contributing to ecological balance.

The latest release represents another important milestone in the long-running efforts to revive the Black Softshell Turtle population in Assam.

It also highlights the importance of sustained conservation measures, scientific breeding and rearing practices, and community participation in protecting threatened aquatic species.

With more hatchlings being successfully raised and released into protected habitats, the initiative has renewed hopes for the long-term survival and recovery of the species in its natural environment.