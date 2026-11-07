Jodhpur Company Goes Big On Diwali Gifts: Four Employees Get Tata Tiago, Hyundai I20 And Tata Harrier

MENAFN - Live Mint) Four employees of Jodhpur-based education marketing agency Mediagarh drove away with brand-new cars as part of the company's Diwali celebrations. The gifts included two Tata Tiagos, a Hyundai i20 and a Tata Harrier, which were presented to employees during the company's annual event, Sneh Milan 3.0, at Hotel Madhuram Royale in Jodhpur on Friday, on the occasion of Dhanteras, reported The Economic Times.

The company has continued its practice of rewarding employees with cars during its annual Diwali celebrations. The initiative began with a single vehicle in its first year, followed by two cars the next year. For the latest edition, Mediagarh increased the number of vehicles to four, recognising employees for their work and contribution to the organisation.

Who received Tata Tiago, Hyundai i20 and Tata Harrier?

Four employees from different departments were selected for the special rewards.

Pranjal Mathur, who works as a Web Developer, and Aman Usmani, Lead UI/UX Designer, were each gifted a Tata Tiago. Mehak Lalwani, Senior Account Manager, received a Hyundai i20, while Project Manager Nitin Sisodiya was presented with a Tata Harrier.

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The car presentations were a major highlight of the gathering, which was attended by employees and their families. Lalwani, who had delivered the inaugural address, was among those surprised by the announcement of her name as a recipient.

The company said the vehicles were intended to acknowledge the employees' dedication, performance and role in its growth.

Mediagarh's Diwali event sees participation of over 250 people

The celebrations also brought together more than 250 attendees, including over 100 employees working across the company's Jodhpur, Jaipur and Bengaluru offices, along with their family members.

Apart from the four cars, Mediagarh distributed Diwali gift hampers among employees across departments. Its annual recognition programme also featured 30 awards, comprising 15 silver and 15 gold awards for employee performance.

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Founder Pankaj Budhwani said the decision to reward four employees with cars reflected the company's appreciation of their sustained hard work and commitment.

Co-founder Vanshika Agarwal emphasised the value of celebrating festivals with employees and their families, highlighting the role of such gatherings in strengthening workplace relationships.

From cars to iPhones: Companies offer big Diwali surprises

Mediagarh is not the only company to have opted for high-value employee gifts during the festive season.

A company based in Rohini, Delhi, reportedly distributed iPhone 16 smartphones among its employees. Meanwhile, Panchkula-based MITS Healthcare gifted four Kia Sonet SUVs to its staff, continuing its tradition of rewarding employees with cars. The company had reportedly distributed 51 cars in 2025.

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Skincare company Fixderma chose cash rewards and travel accessories, giving approximately 700 employees ₹5,000 each along with trolley bags, as per ET.

NoBroker also planned Diwali hampers worth around ₹4,000 apiece for nearly 250 outsourced employees working in housekeeping, security and maintenance roles.

Other businesses opted for a mix of household products and festive treats. Info Edge, which owns Naukri, reportedly included Philips steam irons, apples, dry fruits, LED candles and ladoos in its employee hampers.

Kohler's Diwali gifts in 2025 also attracted attention, with its hamper featuring a 20-gram silver bar, an air fryer and a coffee machine.