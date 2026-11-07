Amazon Prime Refund: Who Is Eligible For A Refund, How Much Can You Get And How To Claim It? All Details Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amazon Prime customers in the United States could receive refunds of up to $200 under the company's $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC ). The settlement addresses allegations that Amazon used misleading methods to sign up customers for Prime and made it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions.

The revised settlement has expanded the eligibility criteria, allowing more customers to receive refunds. Payments began on 1 October 2026, and the distribution process is expected to continue until April 2027.

Here is everything customers need to know about eligibility, payment amounts and how to receive the money.

Who is eligible for the Amazon Prime refund?

The refund programme covers eligible US customers who signed up for Amazon Prime between 23 June 2019, and 23 June 2025.

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To qualify, customers must have:

- Enrolled through one of the sign-up processes challenged by the FTC.

- Faced difficulties while trying to cancel their Prime membership.

- Used no more than 20 Prime benefits during a 12-month period.

The sign-up processes under scrutiny include Amazon's Universal Prime Decision Page, Shipping Option Select Page, Single Page Checkout and Prime Video enrolment flow.

The revised settlement expands the earlier eligibility rules. Initially, automatic refunds were focused on customers who had used three or fewer Prime benefits. The new arrangement includes customers who used up to 20 benefits.

How much refund can customers receive?

Eligible customers can receive refunds of up to $200.

The earlier settlement had a maximum refund limit of $51 per customer. Under the revised arrangement, the potential total payment has increased to $200, including additional payments of up to $149.

However, not everyone will necessarily receive the full amount. The final payment depends on the membership fees paid and the refunds already received.

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Customers do not need to submit a separate application or claim form. Eligible refunds are being processed automatically.

Payments are being made through:

- PayPal

- Venmo

- Mailed cheques

Customers receiving payments through PayPal or Venmo should remember that these payment offers expire 60 days after they are issued.

The expanded refund distribution began on October 1, 2026, and is expected to continue through April 2027. Customers who have already received an earlier payment may also qualify for additional money.

FTC issues warning about refund scams

The FTC has warned customers to be careful about fraudulent calls, emails and messages claiming to offer Amazon Prime refunds.

Neither Amazon nor the FTC will ask customers to pay a processing fee or share banking details to receive their money. Customers should rely on the official FTC Amazon refunds page for updates.

The settlement includes $1.5 billion for consumer refunds and a $1 billion civil penalty against Amazon. The case concerns allegations that the company used deceptive enrolment practices and made it difficult for customers to cancel Prime memberships.