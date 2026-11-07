Arunachal Dy CM Inaugurates Utkarsh Bhawan In Naharlagun, Stresses Quality Education In Border Areas

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 7 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday inaugurated Utkarsh Bhawan, state Training and Development Centre, along with a multipurpose hall and academic block of the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), at Kamak Nagar in Pachin Colony in Naharlagun.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister also flagged off a bus for Saraswati Vidya Niketan at Mahadevpur in Namsai district to support the institution's educational activities.

The newly inaugurated facilities are expected to strengthen teacher training, professional development and academic activities in the state.

Utkarsh Bhawan will provide a platform for capacity-building programmes, academic workshops and leadership development.

The centre is equipped with residential facilities, smart classrooms and a conference hall, while the academic block houses classrooms, a library and a science laboratory.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Mein recalled the contributions and sacrifices of educationists and pioneers who laid the foundation of educational development in Arunachal Pradesh despite limited infrastructure and connectivity in the past.

Emphasising the need to expand quality education in remote and border areas, he said such regions should receive priority in development, describing them as the state's first line of opportunity rather than its last frontier.

He also stressed the importance of integrating vocational education and skill development with conventional academics to make young people self-reliant.

Skills such as electrical work, plumbing and painting, he said, could open up livelihood opportunities and encourage entrepreneurship among the youth.

Deputy CM Mein also called for preserving the state's rich indigenous culture, traditions, folk dances, traditional games and historical heritage.

He said that development should not be confined to infrastructure and connectivity but should also focus on protecting cultural identity and ensuring the progress of women, youth and society.

Highlighting the need to safeguard the state's historical legacy, he advocated systematic documentation and digitisation of old manuscripts, oral traditions and folk culture.

He said museums and digital archives could play an important role in preserving the heritage for future generations.

Congratulating ASVS and Vidya Bharati on the new facilities, Deputy CM Mein expressed confidence that Utkarsh Bhawan would emerge as a significant centre for teacher development, academic excellence and capacity-building, contributing to the overall improvement of education in the state.

The programme was attended by Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul, Rajya Sabha MP Tai Tagak, Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu, and Vidya Bharati Purvottar Kshetra Organising Secretary Pawan Tiwari, among other dignitaries, educationists and members of the organisation.