Gujarat Deported 2,412 Illegal Foreign Nationals, Filed 92 Pc Chargesheets Within 60 Days: HM Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Gujarat has deported 2,412 illegal foreign nationals and filed charge sheets within 60 days in 92 per cent of cases following the implementation of the new criminal laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

In a post on social media platform X after chairing a high-level review meeting on law and order and internal security in Ahmedabad, Union Minister Shah described the state's performance as "excellent".

He said that Gujarat had achieved the figures after the implementation of the new criminal laws.

"After the implementation of the new laws in the state, Gujarat has performed excellently by filing charge sheets within 60 days in 92 per cent of cases and deporting 2,412 illegal foreign nationals," Union Minister Shah added.

He also called for Central and state agencies to work together to strengthen coastal surveillance, target drug networks and realise the goal of a "drug-free Gujarat".

Union Minister Shah chaired the review meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the state's law and order situation, internal security, border and coastal security, narcotics control, cybercrime and counter-terrorism measures.

The Union Home Minister called for intensified action against narcotics networks, better coordination among enforcement agencies and wider public awareness campaigns against drug abuse.

He also directed officials to expand the '1933' control room and step up enforcement drives as part of the broader target of achieving a drug-free India by 2029.

The meeting also reviewed the presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Gujarat, enforcement of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and measures to prevent infiltration.

Other issues discussed included alleged 'love jihad', economic offences, police modernisation, cyber fraud, counter-terrorism preparedness, prison administration and the functioning of the criminal justice system.

Officials also reviewed coastal security arrangements, suspicious activities along the state's borders and the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

Disaster management, urban flood prevention in Ahmedabad, mangrove conservation and forensic infrastructure were among the other issues on the agenda.

Director General of Police (DGP) G.S. Malik briefed Union Minister Shah on border management, the quadrilateral security grid, anti-radicalisation measures, Operation Mule Hunt, the 112 Janrakshak service and Mission Prabodh, which focuses on tackling cyber fraud.

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das and Chief Minister's Principal Secretary and Home Department Principal Secretary Sanjeev Kumar also presented updates on the implementation of measures discussed during previous meetings with the Union Home Ministry.