Diwali 2026: Why Buying Dry Fruits And Sweets May Burn A Bigger Hole In Your Pocket

Dry fruit prices have risen ahead of Diwali 2026, making almonds, pistachios, dates and other varieties costlier. The increase could also affect festive sweets such as kaju katli and anjeer laddoos, along with Diwali gift hampers.

Dry fruits such as almonds, pistachios, cashews, raisins and dates are among the most popular choices for Diwali gifting. However, consumers may have to spend more this festive season as prices of several imported dry fruits have increased.

The rise in prices could also affect the cost of festive sweets and gift hampers.

Wholesale prices of imported dry fruits have reportedly increased by 25% to 35%, with almonds and pistachios witnessing a significant rise.

Traders say prices of other varieties, including walnuts and raisins, have also climbed, making festive purchases more expensive this year.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has reportedly disrupted traditional shipping routes, leading to higher freight and insurance costs.

Some shipments that previously travelled through Saudi Arabia are now being diverted, resulting in longer transit times and increased transportation expenses.

These additional costs are eventually passed on to consumers.

India imports dry fruits from countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and the United States.

Higher international shipping expenses, along with the depreciation of the Indian rupee, have made these imports more expensive.

The increased costs faced by importers and wholesalers are also reflected in retail prices.

Almond prices have increased considerably compared with last Diwali.

According to a Moneycontrol report, retail almond prices are currently around ₹1,000 to ₹1,200 per kg, compared with ₹800 to ₹900 per kg during the previous festive season.

Lower yields and crop damage in Australia and the United States have also reportedly affected supplies.

Pistachios are currently priced at around ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 per kg, according to the report. Meanwhile, dates and figs have reportedly become 15% more expensive.

Several other dry fruit varieties have also witnessed price increases, adding to the overall cost of festive shopping.

The price rise is also affecting businesses that prepare traditional Diwali sweets and festive gift hampers.

Popular items such as kaju katli and anjeer laddoos could become more expensive because of higher ingredient costs.

Some hamper businesses are considering replacing portions of their traditional dry fruit assortments with seed mixes to keep prices manageable.

With demand for dry fruits rising during the festive and wedding seasons, consumers may have to spend more on their usual Diwali purchases.

From everyday dry fruit packs to premium festive gift boxes, higher prices could influence shopping choices this year.

Comparing prices across retailers may help buyers plan their festive budgets.