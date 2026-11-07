Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Arab Organization For Industrialization (AOI) Chairman, Armed Forces Vehicle Department Director

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Major General Mohamed Abdel Fattah Abu Bakr, and Director of the Armed Forces' Vehicle Department Major General Walid Hassan El-Kurdi.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi inspected various models of trailers used in technical support operations, which have been entirely designed and manufactured locally at Armed Forces factories in accordance with the latest design and manufacturing systems. Their designs take into consideration the maximization of their capabilities through versatility and multiple applications.

The President also inspected models of vehicles slated for development and local manufacturing in cooperation with the Arab Organization for Industrialization. President El-Sisi listened to a detailed briefing by the Director of the Armed Forces' Vehicle Department on the various stages of design and manufacturing, which demonstrated the significant progress achieved in this industry in line with the latest internationally adopted practices. A number of vehicle models were also tested as part of the state's plan to expand the manufacturing and production of electric vehicles.

President El-Sisi followed up on ongoing coordination and cooperation between the Arab Organization for Industrialization and the Armed Forces' Vehicle Department to localize industries, rationalize imports, and establish a chamber for defense industries.

In this regard, the President underscored the need to upgrade the technical support system and keep pace with the latest technological advancements in the manufacturing and development of technical equipment and vehicles to serve both the military and civilian sectors, with the aim of achieving self-sufficiency in various spare parts.

The President also underscored the need to achieve self-sufficiency in the manufacturing of military vehicles and equipment while developing the capacity to export certain models to friendly countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.