Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2: 13MP Onsemi AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera With Optical Image Stabilization

The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 is a 13MP Onsemi AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera, and Vadzo Imaging is launching it with optical image stabilization for stable imaging.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today launches the Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2, an AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with optical image stabilization. Part of Vadzo's SerDes camera portfolio, it combines HDR, a high performance ISP, 4K imaging, and a GMSL2 interface. Vadzo presents a 13MP OIS GMSL2 Camera and an AR1335 OIS 4K GMSL2 Camera for drones, vehicles, and handheld systems, with guidance on vibration, exposure, and cable planning.

Why an AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera Needs Optical Image Stabilization

Motion is the enemy of sharp pictures. A drone shakes with its rotors and sways in the wind. A vehicle bounces over road joints and vibrates with its engine. A handheld or body worn rig follows every step of its operator. The camera moves a little during each exposure, and the picture smears along the direction of that motion. The effect grows with the exposure time and with the focal length, so it is worst in low light and with long lenses, exactly where the picture is hardest to get.

Digital stabilization helps with the viewing experience. It shifts and crops successive frames so that the video looks steadier. It cannot remove blur inside a frame, because that blur happened while the sensor was exposing. Stabilizing the optics during the exposure is the only way to keep each frame sharp, and sharp frames matter to software that reads text, detects small objects, or measures motion. The camera also has to sit far from the processor on many of these platforms, so the link must be robust.

Engineering Explanation: How an AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera Keeps Frames Sharp in Motion

The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 is built on the Onsemi AR1335, a 13MP (4208 x 3120) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/3.2 inch optical format and 1.1 micron back illuminated pixels. Optical image stabilization moves an optical element, typically the lens or the sensor, to counteract small angular movements of the camera during the exposure. A short calculation shows the stakes. With 1.1 micron pixels and an example 4 millimeter lens, one pixel covers about 0.016 degrees. If the camera jitters at 2 degrees per second and the exposure lasts 10 milliseconds, the image moves about 0.02 degrees, or about 1.3 pixels, and a 30 millisecond exposure in dim light would smear it across nearly 4 pixels. The figures are illustrative and depend on the lens.

OIS has limits that integrators should understand. It typically works best against low and middle frequency motion, such as hand shake and the sway of a platform, and it has a limited range of correction. High frequency vibration, for example from motors, is better handled by mount damping, and large rotations are better handled by a gimbal. A rolling shutter reads the picture row by row, so motion between rows can skew vertical lines, and stabilization reduces that skew by reducing the motion, though it does not remove it. HDR extends the range of brightness the frame holds so that bright skies and dark ground stay readable, and the high performance ISP finishes the image inside the module.

GMSL2, the second generation of the Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link, carries video on a forward channel with a nominal rate of up to 6 gigabits per second and control on a slower reverse channel, over coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair, and it is designed for the electrical noise of vehicles and aircraft. If the camera sends 4K video in 8 bit YUV422 at 30 frames per second, the stream needs about 4 gigabits per second, within one link, though the format and rates should be confirmed. Teams should confirm the stabilization range, the frame rates, the cable length, and the connector against the product documentation and test the camera on the real platform. A short test flight or drive, recorded with stabilization on and off, shows the benefit more clearly than any figure.

Product Overview

The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 is a 13MP color GMSL2 module built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor with optical image stabilization. As an AR1335 Optical Image Stabilization GMSL2 Camera, it keeps frames sharp during motion, and as a 13MP HDR GMSL2 Camera, it holds bright and dark regions together. The 13MP Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera designation covers its readout. The module also serves as a 13MP 4K Color GMSL2 Camera, an AR1335 Stabilized GMSL2 Camera, a 13MP Stabilized GMSL2 Camera, an AR1335 Rolling Shutter GMSL2 Camera, an AR1335 HDR GMSL2 Camera, a 13MP OIS HDR GMSL2 Camera, and an AR1335 Image Stabilization GMSL2 Camera for designs that need a long, robust link. It is also a 13MP GMSL2 Coax Camera and a 13MP GMSL2 Camera Module for teams that search by cable or by format.

Key specs: 13MP (4208 x 3120) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR1335 1/3.2 inch Sensor Format | 1.1 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | GMSL2 SerDes Interface | Optics with Optical Image Stabilization

Key Capabilities of the AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera

Rolling Shutter Readout

The sensor reads the image row by row, which gives high resolution and good sensitivity at reasonable cost. Optical stabilization reduces the motion that causes skew, and a short exposure reduces it further. Vadzo offers global shutter modules for platforms where fast motion is the main concern.

HDR Imaging

HDR extends the range of brightness that one frame holds, so a bright sky and a dark field, or a sunlit road and a shaded underpass, stay readable together. Teams should record real scenes with the mode on and off, and confirm how the mode works against the product documentation.

High Performance ISP

The on board image signal processor finishes the picture inside the module, so the host receives a processed frame and does not build an ISP profile for the sensor. Teams that need raw data and custom tuning should discuss a raw sensor module with Vadzo.

4K Imaging from a 13MP Sensor

A 3840 x 2160 frame uses about 8.3 million of the sensor's 13 million pixels, so the module offers 4K video with room to spare, and the full frame remains available for stills. Teams should confirm the available modes and frame rates against the product documentation.

Optical Image Stabilization

Optical image stabilization counteracts small camera movements during the exposure, which keeps each frame sharp where digital methods can only shift the result. It works best at low and middle frequencies and has a limited range, so damping and gimbals remain useful. As an AR1335 GMSL2 Camera Supplier, Vadzo can match the lens and the stabilization to the platform.

GMSL2 Interface

GMSL2 carries video on a forward channel and control on a reverse channel over coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair, and it is built for vehicle and aircraft noise. The camera can sit where the view is and the processor where it is protected. Teams should test the real cable run with the real connectors.

“Digital stabilization makes video look smooth, but it cannot put back detail that blurred during the exposure. Optical stabilization works while the sensor is exposing, so the frame is sharp at the source. The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 pairs that with HDR, a high performance ISP, and a GMSL2 link to the processor. We are plain about the limits. Optical stabilization has a limited range and works best at low and middle frequencies, so a damped mount or a gimbal still has a role, and the details should be confirmed in the documentation. We help customers match the camera to the platform.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Application for AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera

Drone Imaging

Drones shake with their rotors and sway in the wind, and sharp frames matter for mapping, inspection, and detection. The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 works as a Drone Stabilized GMSL2 Camera that keeps each frame sharper during motion, and as a Stable Imaging GMSL2 Camera it feeds the flight computer over a thin coaxial cable. Teams should check weight and connector retention for their airframe, and they should record test flights in the lowest light they expect, since long exposures show the benefit most.

Vibration Prone Platforms

Vehicles and machines vibrate with engines and rough surfaces. The module serves as a Vibration Resistant GMSL2 Camera for low and middle frequency motion, and as a Vehicle Mounted GMSL2 Camera that sits at the bumper or the mast while the processor stays protected. Teams should still damp high frequency vibration at the mount, and they should secure the lens and the connector, since a loose part can defeat any stabilization.

Handheld and Wearable Rigs

Operators walk, climb, and turn, and the camera follows. The camera works as a Handheld Stabilized GMSL2 Camera head on a thin cable to a processing pack, where optical stabilization keeps frames readable while the operator moves. Teams should check cable flexibility and connector retention.

Frequently Asked Questions About Optical Image Stabilization in GMSL2 Camera Systems

Q: What does optical stabilization do that digital stabilization cannot?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that digital stabilization shifts and crops frames after they are captured, which makes video look smoother but cannot remove blur inside a frame. Optical stabilization counteracts motion while the sensor is exposing, so each frame is sharp at the source. A 13MP Stabilized GMSL2 Camera therefore helps software that reads text or detects small objects, and Vadzo Imaging suggests testing it on the real platform.

Q: What kind of motion can optical stabilization handle?

A: It typically works best against low and middle frequency motion, such as hand shake and the sway of a platform, and it has a limited range of correction. High frequency vibration, for example from motors, is better handled by mount damping, and large rotations by a gimbal. Vadzo Imaging recommends combining a stabilized camera with a damped mount for aircraft.

Q: Does stabilization fix the skew of a rolling shutter?

A: It reduces it, because skew comes from motion between rows and stabilization reduces the motion. It does not remove it entirely, and very fast motion can still show some. A short exposure helps further. Vadzo Imaging also offers global shutter modules for platforms where fast motion is the main concern.

Q: Why use GMSL2 for a drone or vehicle camera?

A: GMSL2 carries high speed video and control over a single coaxial cable or shielded twisted pair, and it is designed for the electrical noise of vehicles and aircraft. The camera can sit where the view is, and the processor where it is protected. A 13MP GMSL2 Camera Module saves the weight and wiring of a bulkier link, and Vadzo Imaging recommends testing the real cable run.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 13MP GMSL2 camera supplier?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive a camera with optical image stabilization, HDR, and a GMSL2 link, with candid guidance on the limits of stabilization and the details to confirm in the documentation, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own platform before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2 AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera, built on the Onsemi AR1335 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera module, a cable, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Integration teams can record footage on their own platform with stabilization on and off, test the full cable run in their own noise environment, and compare HDR modes before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of camera options at Vadzo's website or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms including NVIDIA Jetson, Rockchip, Raspberry Pi, and NXP i.MX. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across MIPI, USB, GigE, Wi-Fi, GMSL2, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Launches Armor-1335CRO-GMSL2: 13MP Onsemi AR1335 4K Color GMSL2 Camera with Optical Image Stabilization News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 07, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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