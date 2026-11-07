Three Drug Peddlers Held With Heroin Worth Rs 35 Lakh, Rs 19.5 Lakh Cash Seizure In Bihar's Kaimur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) The Bihar Police on Saturday busted an alleged heroin trafficking network by an operation in Kaimur district, arresting three people, including a woman, and recovering 52.58 grams of heroin worth around Rs 35 lakh.

The seizure was made during a raid at a house in the Babu Mohalla area under Kudra police station following a tip-off that heroin was being packaged into smaller quantities for distribution.

Mohania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gopal Krishna said the Kudra police received confidential information about the illegal activity and immediately formed a team to conduct a raid.

The operation was carried out at the residence of local resident Kiran Devi in the presence of a Magistrate, who also serves as the Circle Officer.

During the search, police recovered 52.58 grams of heroin and Rs 19,48,012 in cash, suspected to be linked to the illegal drug trade.

Three people were arrested from the premises. They have been identified as Kiran Devi, a resident of Ward No. 11 in Kudra, and Mintu Singh and Rajesh Singh, both residents of Karampura Pipra village under Durgawati police station.

According to police, three other suspects managed to escape after noticing the arrival of the police team.

They have been identified as Gular Singh alias Anchal Singh, Shibu Singh and Jitendra Singh, all residents of the Kudra area.

Police said Gular Singh has a criminal history and efforts are underway to trace and arrest all three absconding suspects.

The recovery of a substantial amount of cash alongside the narcotics has raised questions about the scale of the alleged trafficking operation and its financial network.

Investigators are now examining the source of the seized money, the supply chain of the heroin and the possible involvement of other people in the illegal trade.

Mohania SDPO Gopal Krishna said further legal proceedings were underway in connection with the recovery and arrests.

Police teams are also conducting raids at suspected locations to apprehend the remaining accused.

The investigation is expected to establish the extent of the network, its links with other drug suppliers and the number of people involved in the alleged trafficking operation.

The seizure comes amid ongoing efforts by Bihar Police to enforce prohibition laws and curb the illegal narcotics trade in the state.