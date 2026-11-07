Woman Among Three More Arrested In Attack On BSF Personnel Near Tripura Border (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 7 (IANS) With the arrest of three more accused including a woman, the total number of people arrested so far in connection with the brutal attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district has risen to 21, including four women, police officials said on Saturday.

A police official said that a middle-aged woman, identified as Hasina Khatun, was arrested from Kalapania in Sepahijala district on Saturday in connection with the November 2 incident at Ashabari village, under Kalamchaura police station, along the India-Bangladesh international border.

In a separate incident, the BSF detained two prime accused, identified as Rabiul Hossain and Mahabul Hossain, on Saturday and later handed them over to the Kalamchaura Police Station during the night.

According to investigators, the video footage purportedly shows Rabiul snatching the service rifle of a BSF jawan during the attack, while Mahabul is seen assaulting BSF personnel with a stick.

"An intensive search operation, launched immediately after the attack on BSF personnel on November 2, is still underway to apprehend the remaining accused," the official told IANS.

All 21 accused, including four women, have been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The official said that police were identifying and arresting those involved in the attack on the basis of electronic evidence, CCTV footage, and intelligence inputs.

He added that no accused would be spared.

"Police and the BSF are jointly conducting searches at suspected locations, including residences and shops, to apprehend the accused and seize contraband and illegally stored goods," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had condemned the attack and directed the authorities to take stringent action against those involved, held a series of meetings with senior security officials to review the incident and assess the overall law and order situation in the state.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 2 when BSF personnel intercepted a group of alleged smugglers who were attempting to smuggle ganja (cannabis) across the India-Bangladesh international border.

Following the interception, the BSF personnel were reportedly surrounded and attacked by a mob comprising around 50 men and women, leaving three personnel, including a Company Commander, grievously injured.

The attackers also allegedly snatched a pump-action gun (PAG) from one of the BSF personnel and damaged a BSF vehicle during the assault.

One of the alleged attackers was also injured in the incident.

There have been several instances of attacks on BSF and police personnel by suspected cross-border smugglers in Tripura, particularly in the smuggling-prone Sepahijala district.

These recurring incidents highlight the serious risks faced by security forces and law-enforcement personnel while carrying out operations against organised cross-border smuggling networks in the district.

Tripura shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded by the neighbouring country on three sides.

The state's geographical location makes it particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling, illegal movement of people and other transnational criminal activities.

Except for a few stretches, most parts of the international border have been fenced to prevent smuggling, illegal crossings and the movement of criminals and other inimical elements.