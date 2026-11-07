Chennaiyin FC Stun Champions East Bengal FC In Eight Goal Thriller

Chennaiyin FC Dominates Defending Champions

Chennaiyin FC registered their first victory of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season in emphatic fashion, humbling defending champions East Bengal FC 5-3 in an eight-goal thriller at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. According to a press release, Brison Fernandes struck twice in the opening 18 minutes to put the hosts in control, while Ramon Tanque converted a first-half penalty. Irfan Yadwad then netted a brace after the break to cap a dominant attacking display, as East Bengal's first league defeat of the season came despite goals from Ake Loba, Dani Ramírez and David Lalhlansanga.

Match Highlights and Scoring Breakdown

Chennaiyin made a blistering start, with Fernandes opening the scoring in the fourth minute with a right-footed finish, assisted by Yadwad. The winger doubled his tally in the 18th minute with a delightful finish that beat Prabhsukhan Gill, to make it 2-0 to the hosts. East Bengal responded in the 29th minute when Loba found the net with a right-footed strike. However, Chennaiyin restored their two-goal advantage just before half-time, as Tanque converted a penalty in the 41st minute to make it 3-1.

The visitors reduced the deficit early in the second half after a handball by Muhammed Saheef resulted in a penalty. Ramírez stepped up and converted from the spot in the 47th minute, bringing East Bengal back in the game. But Chennaiyin restored their two-goal advantage just shy of the hour mark with Yadwad finding the net. The forward completed his brace in the 67th minute, finishing after being set up by Tanque to make it 5-2 and put the contest firmly in Chennaiyin's favour.

East Bengal continued to push and found a late consolation through Lalhlansanga in stoppage time, with Hardik Bhatt providing the assist. However, Chennaiyin held on to secure a memorable 5-3 victory and their first three points of the campaign. The result marked a significant setback for East Bengal, who had conceded just one goal in their ISL campaign before this fixture. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, will look to build on their attacking momentum as they continue their campaign, while East Bengal and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will aim to regroup following the defeat.

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