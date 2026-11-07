Rajasthan: Romanian Tourist Dies After Falling Ill During Shekhawati Region Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) A 70-year-old Romanian tourist visiting Rajasthan's Shekhawati region died on Saturday after experiencing sudden chest pain and breathing difficulties. She was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

The deceased, identified as Corina Iacob, a resident of Romania, had arrived in India on November 4 as part of a 32-member foreign tourist group.

She reportedly developed severe chest pain and breathing difficulties around 9 am on Saturday. Hotel staff immediately arranged for her to be taken to the government hospital in Mukundgarh.

After providing initial treatment, doctors referred her to the government hospital in Nawalgarh as her condition remained critical. However, doctors at the Nawalgarh hospital declared her dead upon arrival.

Preliminary assessments suggest a possible heart attack, although the exact cause of death will be established after the necessary medical procedures.

According to Gopal Singh Thalor, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mukundgarh police station, the 32-member group arrived in India on November 4 to visit various tourist destinations across the country.

On Friday evening, around 5:30 pm, the group checked into Vivana Hotel in Churi Ajitgarh, Jhunjhunu district. Iacob was among the tourists staying at the hotel.

Her health reportedly remained normal until Saturday morning, when she suddenly complained of severe chest pain and difficulty breathing.

Noticing her deteriorating condition, the hotel management promptly arranged medical assistance. Following the tourist's death,

Nawalgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Sugan Singh visited the government hospital to gather information about the incident.

He spoke with officials and sought details about the sequence of events. The incident left the other members of the foreign tourist group in shock. Police and medical department teams have begun gathering information related to the case. The Romanian Embassy has also been informed about Iacob's death.

Further legal formalities will be completed after her family members arrive in India.