Gujarat BJP Chief Holds SIR Outreach In Ahmedabad, Meets Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Anand, Nov 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Gujarat president Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday held a series of meetings with prominent citizens and social leaders in Ahmedabad to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as part of the party's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign.

He also visited the Art of Living Ashram in Vasad of Anand district, where he met its founder, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and sought his blessings.

During his outreach in Ahmedabad, Vishwakarma met intellectuals, prominent personalities and social leaders in the Nikol Assembly constituency and discussed various aspects of the SIR exercise, including the need for clean and transparent electoral rolls and their importance in a democratic system.

Later, he held a separate interaction at Chhaganbhai Ni Wadi in Indrapuri Ward, which falls under the Nikol Assembly constituency.

"The discussion focused on the need for purification of electoral rolls, strengthening democratic institutions and the significance of the SIR process in the national interest," party leaders said.

The BJP also raised the issue of what it described as "misleading propaganda" by the Opposition against the revision exercise.

The meetings were organised as part of the party's statewide campaign to engage with influential citizens and explain its position on the electoral roll revision process.

Ahmedabad MP Hasmukh Patel was present at both interactions in the Nikol Assembly constituency, along with other BJP leaders and prominent members of the area.

Earlier in the day, Vishwakarma visited the Art of Living Ashram at Vasad in Anand district and met Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in what the party described as a cordial meeting.

He received blessings from the spiritual leader. The meeting was attended by state minister Kamlesh Patel, district BJP president Sanjay Patel, former Union Minister and MP Devusinh Chauhan, MP Mitesh Patel, besides MLAs and other party leaders.

The engagements come amid the BJP's efforts to take its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign to different sections of society, with particular emphasis on the SIR exercise and the importance of maintaining accurate and transparent electoral rolls.