Man Arrested For Shooting Neighbour In Faridabad Over Parking Dispute

MENAFN - IANS) Faridabad, Nov 7 (IANS) A man accused of shooting his neighbour following an altercation over parking in Sector-21C of Haryana's Faridabad, has been arrested, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday, coinciding with the occasion of Dhanteras.

The deceased was identified as Paramjit Dhankar, who had returned from Singapore just two days before the incident to attend a family wedding, officials said.

According to the police, his neighbour, identified as Mohan alias Monu Sharma, allegedly opened fire with his licenced pistol, firing around 15 to 16 rounds. Eight to nine bullets reportedly hit Paramjit, leaving him dead.

A team of Crime Branch Sector-30 has now arrested the accused.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the accused lived on the second floor of House number 641, while the deceased, Parmjeet, lived on the ground floor with his family.

According to the police, Parmjeet's son Shaurya said in his complaint that at around 8:30 p.m. on November 6, his neighbour Mohan Sharma rang the doorbell and called his father downstairs to move a vehicle.

Shaurya also accompanied his father. Once downstairs, Mohan allegedly began arguing with Parmjeet, and the dispute escalated.

During the altercation, the accused allegedly pulled out a pistol and fired multiple shots at Parmjeet. Mohan also fired at the complainant, who managed to save himself by taking cover behind parked vehicles.

The accused then fled the spot in his car. Parmjeet later succumbed to the gunshot injuries.

Based on the complaint, Surajkund Police registered a case under charges of murder, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy, and launched an investigation.

Station House Officer Prahlad Kumar said that considering the seriousness of the case, crime branch teams were directed to trace the accused.

Acting under the leadership of Inspector Anil Kumar, In-charge of Crime Branch Sector-30, the team moved quickly and arrested Mohan alias Monu Sharma on Saturday.

According to the investigators, Mohan and Parmjeet reportedly had frequent disputes over minor issues.

Police said there had been tensions between the two families for some time.

Around five days before the shooting, the accused had allegedly used abusive language against Paramjit's son, officials added.

The accused will be produced before the court and taken into police remand for detailed questioning and collection of evidence.