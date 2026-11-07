Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel To Exchange New Year Greetings On Tuesday

Gujarat CM to Celebrate Vikram Samvat 2083

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will exchange New Year greetings with citizens on Tuesday, November 10, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083. According to the release, the Chief Minister will begin the New Year on Tuesday at 7:00 AM by offering prayers at Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar. He will then visit Trimandir in Adalaj at 7:30 AM for darshan and prayers.

Thereafter, he will exchange New Year greetings with citizens at the Community Centre in the Ministers' Residential Complex at 8:00 AM. He will then visit Raj Bhavan at 8:50 AM to extend New Year greetings to Governor Acharya Devvrat, as stated in the release.

Public Engagements in Ahmedabad

As per the release, CM Bhupendra Patel will meet citizens at the Annex State Guest House in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, at 10:30 AM to exchange New Year greetings. Prior to this, CM will also visit the Bhadrakali Mata Temple in Ahmedabad at 10:00 AM to offer prayers.

On the occasion of the New Year, the Chief Minister will also attend a programme organised at the Police Officers' Mess in Shahibaug-Duffnala at 11:45 AM to extend New Year greetings to senior police officers and their families. (ANI)

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