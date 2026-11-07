Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Corruption In Ayodhya Temple Funds

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Corruption in Ayodhya Temple Funds

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP of corruption in Ayodhya and alleged that the investigation into the misappropriation of donations made to the Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya had failed to hold those responsible at the top accountable. In a post on X, Yadav questioned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged theft of offerings, donations and gifts, asking when the truth would emerge. "The people of Ayodhya are asking the honourable Chief Minister: when will the truth come out in the case of the stolen 'offerings, donations and gifts'? Will it ever come out at all?" he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged that the investigation had resulted in those at the lower levels being arrested while the alleged main accused remained untouched. "We had already said in this case that the cover-up of the investigation would lead to this outcome: the branch gets a pardon, the twig gets hanged!" Yadav said. "This is exactly what has happened in the case of the theft of funds meant for the Ram temple. Here, the ringleader is still in place, while their underlings have been arrested," he added.

Political Fallout and Upcoming Electoral Challenges

Targeting the BJP over the issue, Yadav said, "Ayodhya is tormented, distressed and humiliated by the BJP's corruption." He described the entire city as a "PDA" - a place of distress, humiliation and torment. Yadav also referred to the BJP's performance in the Legislative Council elections in Varanasi and warned that the party would face a bigger electoral setback in the upcoming Assembly elections. "The BJP has scored a double zero in the Legislative Council elections in Varanasi. The people of Ayodhya will give the BJP a score of five zeros in the Assembly elections and send it packing for good," he said.

Scheduled Ayodhya Visit

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey said that Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12, where he will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. "On December 12th, the National President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, will visit Ayodhya along with his family. He will offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and also seek blessings at the Ram Mandir for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla," Pandey said. He also expressed confidence about the party's political prospects in the state, saying, "This government will be ousted, and the Samajwadi Party government will be formed, with Akhilesh Yadav becoming the Chief Minister." (ANI)

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