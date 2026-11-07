Ayodhya Dham Celebrates 10Th Grand Deepotsav With 30 Lakh Diyas Lit

Ayodhya Celebrates 10th Grand Deepotsav

Recreating the spiritual grandeur of the Treta Yuga, Ayodhya Dham celebrated its landmark 10th edition of Deepotsav on Saturday evening. Over 30 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) illuminated 56 ghats along the sacred Saryu River, showcasing the city's resurgence against the backdrop of the newly constructed Ram Temple.

The historic occasion brought together Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with thousands of saints and devotees. Ayodhya marked the occasion with elaborate cultural performances depicting significant episodes from the Ramayana. Light and drone shows were also presented at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya. The occasion featured prayers and aarti, with the Chief Minister offering worship to Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki before addressing a gathering at Ram Katha Park.

Reflections on Ayodhya's Transformation

Reflecting on the evolution of Deepotsav since its inception, Adityanath recalled how the celebrations had initially faced criticism, with questions being raised over whether the event was part of Ayodhya's tradition. He also referred to slogans raised during the early celebrations demanding the construction of the Ram temple. "Remember the first Deepotsav. Back then, people used to say that it was not part of our tradition. There were slogans raised, saying, 'Yogi ji, do one thing - build the temple.' And today, you can see for yourself that the temple has been built," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting Ayodhya's transformation, Adityanath traced the city's journey through centuries of struggle to the consecration of Ram Lalla, describing the development as the revival of the aspirations for which saints and kar sevaks had made sacrifices during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. "During the 500-year period of subjugation-an era marked by foreign invaders-many might have doubted whether it would ever be possible for Ram Lalla to be enshrined in Ayodhya once again. Yet today, Ayodhya Dham is reclaiming the glory for which kar sevaks made supreme sacrifices and revered saints waged a long struggle-a movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi," he said.

The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the transformation, asserting that Ayodhya had regained its spiritual identity after years of neglect. He also highlighted the development of infrastructure in the temple town, citing the international airport named after Maharishi Valmiki as an example. "Today, under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and in resonance with the true spirit of Ayodhya-a place that once witnessed lathi charges and gunfire merely for uttering the name Shri Ram, a place where the very mention of Ram was once sinfully prohibited, and a place that had been left completely neglected and seemingly cursed-Ayodhya has come alive once more, evoking the memories of the Treta Yuga," Adityanath said.

Political and Spiritual Significance

In a sharp message directed at political critics of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the Chief Minister said those who had allegedly insulted devotees and saints in the past should apologise before visiting Ayodhya. "I have come here today to assure you of this: those who once neglected and insulted us, who opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram, and who humiliated and lathi-charged the saints-if they ever visit Ayodhya, they must come only after offering an apology. Let them apologise to the devotees of Lord Ram; let them apologise to the saints. Let them repent for their past actions," he said.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan described the Ram temple as a symbol of Hindu self-respect and praised the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the development of Ayodhya. "After a long time, a saint became the chief minister of the state. PM Narendra Modi is from a humble background; he became the prime minister of this country, and he has been leading this nation for the last 12 years in the best way... When the Chief Minister mentioned that Ayodhya is not only a smart city or a solar city, Ayodhya is the spiritual city... Today, after the darshan at the temple, I feel proud that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, the Ram temple is now a monument of our entire Hindu self-respect," he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel, meanwhile, described Lord Ram as an embodiment of values and India's national consciousness, emphasising the significance of the festival beyond its religious celebrations. "'Ram' is not just a name; he is an idea, a set of values, the soul of India, and the foundation of our national consciousness," she said.

Economic Prosperity and Future Vision

The Governor also highlighted the economic opportunities emerging from Ayodhya's growing popularity as a religious and tourist destination. She said the increasing number of pilgrims and visitors was contributing to employment generation and economic prosperity for local communities. According to Patel, sectors such as hospitality, guesthouses, transport, food and beverage, handicrafts, floral offerings, worship materials and local products were creating livelihood opportunities for thousands of families.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the development of Ayodhya is moving forward with a new vision and a renewed resolve. The ever-increasing number of pilgrims and tourists in Ayodhya has brought with it boundless possibilities for employment and economic prosperity," she added.

The grand 10th Deepotsav celebrations were underway in Ayodhya as firecrackers lit up the night sky. The 10th edition of Deepotsav thus brought together the city's religious traditions, cultural heritage and ongoing development narrative, with the illumination of 56 ghats along the Saryu serving as the centrepiece of the celebrations.

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