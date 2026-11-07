Poland Shooting: 5 Killed, Around 12 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire In Krakow's Main Square

Poland's police said on Saturday five people were killed and around a dozen wounded after a gunman opened fire in the historic centre of its second city of Krakow.

A man drove a car onto Krakow's Main Square and began shooting at random people, said police. Officers shot a suspect who is now in custody, they added.

"As a result of the incident, five people were killed and around a dozen others were wounded," a Krakow police spokesman told AFP by phone.

"The perpetrator was shot by police" and was transported to a hospital, regional police said on X.

An AFP reporter on site noted ambulances and multiple police cars at the scene as police cordoned off the area -- one of Poland's landmark tourist hotspots popular with locals and foreign visitors.

"The police are investigating the background and all the circumstances of the attack," said Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, calling it "a tragic shooting".

"I saw a man shooting at people and walking around the square," Annette, a woman in her sixties, told AFP.

"It's a tragedy for Krakow, we've never seen anything like this before," she added.

Dramatic events

Deadly shootings are rare in Poland, a European Union and NATO member of 38 million people.

But the country was on high alert following a series of stabbings in October, which Tusk denounced as a "cult of violence".

Warsaw, a staunch ally of Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, has repeatedly warned of Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare on Polish soil, accusations rejected by Moscow.

The historic city of Krakow, in southern Poland, which was once Poland's capital, attracts millions of tourists annually.

In 2025, it was visited by 16.2 million people, the city said.

Poland's conservative-nationalist president Karol Nawrocki said on X he was "in contact with the relevant authorities" and awaiting "a full explanation of the circumstances surrounding these dramatic events".

"The safety of Poles is an absolute priority," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)