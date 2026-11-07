Kenya: Honouring The Life, Service And Enduring Legacy Of Lieutenant Colonel Kimaro

History is shaped by individuals whose courage, determination and vision transcend their time, leaving behind legacies that continue to inspire generations. For the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), honouring such trailblazers is not only an act of remembrance but also a reaffirmation of the values, sacrifices and traditions upon which the institution was built.

It is in this spirit that the KDF, on 6 November 2026,, honoured the life and enduring legacy of Lieutenant Colonel James Collins Josiah Kimaro, the first African Commander of the Kenya Navy, in a memorial ceremony presided by Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa at Mahoo Day and Boarding Integrated School in Taveta, Taita Taveta County, the very institution where his journey began.

The ceremony celebrated a distinguished military career that broke barriers, shaped the growth of the Kenya Navy and opened new possibilities for African leadership in the country's maritime defence.

Born in an era of profound national transformation, Lt Col Kimaro joined the military as Kenya transitioned into a sovereign nation. He was among the first batch of Kenyan young men selected to undergo naval training at the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, United Kingdom, where he received professional training that laid the foundation for his remarkable career.

Through dedication, professionalism and exceptional leadership, he steadily rose through the military ranks, earning the confidence of the country's leadership. Recognising his capabilities and contribution to the growing naval service, the then President of Kenya, the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, appointed him to take over the leadership of the Kenya Navy.

On 29 December 1972, Lt Col Kimaro was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and formally assumed command of the Kenya Navy from Royal Navy officer Commander W. A. E. Hall, making history as the first indigenous African to command the service.

His appointment marked a defining moment in the history of the Kenya Navy, symbolising the transition from colonial-era military leadership to indigenous command. It was a bold demonstration of African leadership, professional competence and the country's growing capacity to manage its own defence institutions.

Although his life was cut short when he passed away on 11 February 1978, his contribution to the Kenya Navy remains firmly etched in the history of the service. His leadership helped advance institutional transition, strengthen indigenous command and lay important foundations for the modernisation and development of the Kenya Navy Fleet.

Decades later, the institution he helped shape returned to the place where his journey began, not merely to remember a former commander, but to celebrate a visionary whose story continues to inspire serving officers, veterans and future generations.

The memorial ceremony commenced with the laying of wreaths at the graveyard where Lt Col Kimaro was laid to rest, providing a solemn moment of reflection and tribute to a man whose service helped shape the country's naval history.

The event brought together senior KDF leadership, Kenya Navy officers and personnel, retired military generals, veterans, members of the Old Navy Comrades Welfare Association, government officials, religious leaders, the family of the late Lt Col Kimaro, as well as the leadership, teachers, learners and parents of Mahoo Day and Boarding Integrated School. The gathering reflected the enduring bond between the military, its veterans and the communities it serves.

In a fitting tribute to his legacy, the KDF, through the Kenya Navy, in partnership with the Old Navy Comrades Welfare Association and Khushi Motors, extended its commitment beyond commemoration by investing in the future of the school and its learners.

As part of the initiative, classrooms were renovated, while a new dormitory was constructed and handed over to the school. The dormitory, named in honour of Lt Col Kimaro, stands as a lasting symbol of his legacy and a practical investment in the education and welfare of future generations.

The initiative also extended to learners living with disabilities, who received wheelchairs and assorted assistive devices to enhance their mobility, independence and participation in school activities.

In a further demonstration of KDF's commitment to community welfare, The Kenya Navy Hospital (TKNH) conducted a medical camp at the school a day before the memorial ceremony. The exercise provided essential medical services and medication to 372 patients drawn from the surrounding community, bringing much-needed healthcare services closer to the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Commander Kenya Navy, Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier Sankale Kiswaa delivered a message underscoring the enduring significance of Lt Col Kimaro's contribution to the service and the nation.

“Lt Col Kimaro's life reminds us that leadership is not measured merely by the rank one attains or the length of time one serves, but by the institutions one builds, the people one inspires and the legacy one leaves behind,” he said.

Retired KDF generals present at the ceremony also paid tribute to Lt Col Kimaro, acknowledging his historic achievement as the first African Commander of the Kenya Navy and recognising the significance of his contribution to the development of indigenous military leadership.

For the family of the late commander, the occasion was both emotional and deeply meaningful. They expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Kenya Navy, the wider KDF fraternity and the Old Navy Comrades Welfare Association for honouring their loved one and demonstrating continued care and support decades after his passing.

The Headteacher of Mahoo Day and Boarding Integrated School similarly conveyed gratitude to the Kenya Navy, the KDF fraternity and partners for the transformative support extended to the institution. The renovated classrooms, newly constructed dormitory and assistive devices were acknowledged as meaningful contributions that will improve the learning environment and positively influence the lives of many learners.

The legacy of Lt Col Kimaro is not confined to the pages of military history. It lives on in the Kenya Navy he helped shape, in the officers and sailors who continue to serve and in the young learners at Mahoo School whose future has been strengthened through the very institution that once nurtured his dreams.

Through this memorial, the KDF reaffirmed its commitment to honouring its heroes, preserving military heritage, supporting veterans and investing in communities. For Mahoo, the occasion was more than a remembrance of a distinguished son of the soil. It was a celebration of a legacy that continues to inspire, empower and transform lives.

Though Lt Col Kimaro's service ended in 1978, the impact of his leadership continues to sail through the history of the Kenya Navy. His legacy remains a beacon of courage, service and excellence for generations to come.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.