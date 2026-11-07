Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Female Personnel Promote Women's Economic Empowerment

Sustainable peace is strengthened when communities have the opportunity to improve their livelihoods and build economic resilience. In Dhobley, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) female personnel serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) are translating this understanding into practical community engagement through initiatives that promote women's economic empowerment.

At Dhobley, the female personnel hosted members of the Dhobley Women Association Group, providing a platform for local women to showcase and market their products to mission personnel.

The engagement, conducted under the Female Soldiers Empowerment Program, sought to create market opportunities for women-led enterprises while strengthening their capacity to generate income through locally produced goods.

The exhibition featured a range of handmade products, including traditional deras, bedsheets, vikoi, sandals and other locally crafted items, reflecting the creativity, skills and entrepreneurial potential of the women.

Beyond the commercial opportunities, the initiative provided an avenue for meaningful interaction between KDF personnel and the local community, reinforcing mutual trust and strengthening civil-military relations.

Speaking during the engagement, Dhobley Main Operating Base Commander, Colonel Paul Nalimo, underscored the importance of women's economic empowerment in strengthening household livelihoods, promoting social cohesion and addressing socio-economic challenges that can contribute to insecurity.

The initiative reflects the contribution of female peacekeepers beyond their traditional security responsibilities, particularly in fostering community partnerships and supporting inclusive development.

Through the Female Soldiers Empowerment Program, KDF continues to advance a people-centred approach to peace support operations, recognising that stronger livelihoods and economically empowered women contribute to resilient families, stable communities and sustainable peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.