Kenya: Sharpening Command Accountability And Operational Readiness

The Kenya Army has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening command accountability, institutional efficiency and operational readiness through the signing of Performance Contracts between the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, and Formation Commanders at Kahawa Garrison.

The exercise reinforced the responsibility of Commanders to translate strategic direction and institutional priorities into measurable outcomes. The Performance Contracts provide a framework for aligning command efforts, optimising resource utilisation and strengthening oversight to ensure delivery of the Kenya Army's mandate.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant General Ketter emphasised the importance of leadership ownership, disciplined execution and accountability for results. He acknowledged the Service's commendable performance in the previous financial year, despite fiscal constraints, which contributed to the Ministry of Defence attaining a Very Good Rating in the Public Service Performance Assessment. He challenged commanders to sustain this performance through operational effectiveness, institutional efficiency, prudent resource management and continuous improvement.

The signing was followed by the 2026 Formation Commanders' Conference, held under the theme“Sharpening the Command: Focused Leadership, Total Readiness.” The conference brought together Formation Commanders, Commandants, Chiefs of Branches and other senior officers to assess command performance, review force readiness and evaluate implementation of resolutions from the 2025 conference.

Deliberations focused on strengthening leadership effectiveness, operational preparedness, soldiers' welfare, discipline, morale, cohesion and ethical stewardship of resources. The conference also provided an opportunity to identify institutional gaps and formulate practical measures to enhance the Army's capacity to respond to an evolving security environment.

The two engagements reinforced a common command imperative: translating strategic intent into measurable performance and operational effect. Through accountable leadership, efficient resource management and sustained focus on force readiness, the Kenya Army remains committed to maintaining a professional, cohesive and mission-ready force capable of fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.