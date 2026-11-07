Ex-FBI Counterintelligence Agent Pleads After $2.5M Crypto Theft

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A former FBI counterintelligence agent has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering after admitting that he stole nearly $2.5 million in cryptocurrency by abusing access to sensitive FBI systems. Patrick Steven Yaroch, 37, used his position to conduct unauthorized transfers connected to active investigations, authorities said in a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office news release, Yaroch carried out roughly 100 fraudulent transfers tied to 35 FBI investigations. The proceeds amounted to $2,474,380.66, prosecutors said, with the funds later exchanged and laundered through financial transactions intended to obscure their origin and ownership.

FBI system access was central to the theft: Yaroch used investigative roles to carry out unauthorized crypto transfers. Magnitude and scope were substantial: prosecutors cited about $2.47 million stolen through around 100 transfers tied to 35 investigations. Charges include laundering: the plea covers both wire fraud and money laundering aimed at hiding the funds' source and control. Prior theft admissions surfaced earlier: an earlier reported matter involved about $1 million in digital assets. Sentencing is scheduled for March 4, 2027: Yaroch faces up to 20 years in prison.

Key takeawaysAbusing investigative access to move crypto

Prosecutors said Yaroch's scheme relied on the access he had through his work with the FBI. The plea describes him using that access to obtain and move cryptocurrency in a way that compromised investigations tied to criminal groups and foreign adversaries.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Yaroch used his access to initiate transfers, then convert and route the digital assets through financial transactions. That process, according to the government's account, was designed to conceal where the funds came from and who ultimately controlled them.

How the scheme operated, according to prosecutors

In the Eastern District of Virginia's filing, prosecutors characterized the misconduct as repeated fraudulent activity rather than a single unauthorized transaction. Yaroch admitted to approximately 100 fraudulent transfers linked to 35 FBI investigations, generating $2,474,380.66 in proceeds.

The government further stated that after the thefts, Yaroch exchanged and laundered the cryptocurrency through financial steps intended to make attribution and tracking more difficult. Prosecutors' description underscores how cryptocurrency theft can be paired with laundering processes that aim to break the chain between an asset's original movement and its final destination.

Prior admissions and the expanding picture

This case builds on an earlier set of allegations and admissions involving unauthorized transfers. Cointelegraph previously reported, in August, that Yaroch had been charged in connection with a theft involving about $1 million in digital assets. The new U.S. Attorney's Office news release describes additional conduct culminating in the broader total of nearly $2.5 million.

While the earlier reporting focused on a roughly $1 million figure, prosecutors' Thursday announcement frames the overall guilty conduct as far larger, spanning 35 FBI investigations and resulting in more than $2.47 million in proceeds.

Personal plans and potential prison exposure

As part of the plea, the government said Yaroch intended to pay off his debts and use the proceeds to finance a new life in Portugal, where he planned to buy a vineyard. Prosecutors also said he acknowledged that his actions harmed the integrity of FBI investigations, including matters involving criminal groups and adversarial nations.

Yaroch faces up to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Sentencing has been scheduled for March 4, 2027.

For investors and crypto users, cases like this serve as a reminder that investigations into illicit activity can intersect with inside access risk-and that laundering attempts remain a key concern after a theft. Readers should watch the sentencing proceedings for further details on how prosecutors quantify the loss and what the court determines about the impact on ongoing investigations.

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