President Ilham Aliyev Shares Video Post On Occasion Of November 8 - Victory Day (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media accounts on November 8 - Victory Day.
Trend presents the post:
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