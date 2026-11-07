Sodapeak Releases New Details About Soda Peak Gummies And Their Ingredients

Ogden, UT, Nov. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SodaPeak has provided information about the ingredient composition of Soda Peak gummies, an existing dietary supplement formulated with a combination of botanical extracts and caffeine. The ingredient information identifies six components: Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha.

The information offers a basis for understanding the ingredients associated with the product, their botanical origins, and the scientific considerations relevant to dietary supplements containing multiple plant-derived substances.

Soda Peak gummies are presented as a multi-ingredient supplement rather than a single-compound formulation. Each listed ingredient has a distinct background in botanical research, traditional practices, or nutritional science. However, the presence of an ingredient in a supplement does not independently establish the safety, effectiveness, or clinical benefits of the finished formulation.

The available product details do not specify individual ingredient quantities, extract standardization levels, or clinical testing results for the complete formulation. Consequently, the ingredient information should be interpreted as a description of composition rather than evidence of particular health outcomes.

Understanding the SodaPeak Ingredient Composition

The SodaPeak formulation

Muira Puama and Catuaba are associated with plants native to South America. Maca is a plant cultivated in the Andean region, while Green Tea has a long history of consumption in Asia. Ashwagandha is a botanical ingredient associated with traditional practices in South Asia.

Caffeine differs from the other listed ingredients because it is a well-characterized stimulant found naturally in coffee, tea, cacao, and other plants.

Although the ingredients have different origins, they share a common feature: their characteristics depend on factors such as botanical identity, extraction method, concentration, preparation, and the amount consumed.

The ingredient list alone does not establish how much of each substance is present in Soda Peak gummies or whether the finished formulation has been evaluated in controlled human studies.

For consumers examining supplement information, these distinctions are important because research involving an individual botanical ingredient cannot automatically be applied to a commercial product containing multiple ingredients.

Muira Puama Extract: Botanical Background and Research Context

Muira Puama is a common name associated with certain South American plants, particularly species belonging to the genus Ptychopetalum.

The botanical has appeared in traditional herbal practices and in scientific discussions concerning plant-derived compounds.

Muira Puama Extract is one of the ingredients identified in the SodaPeak formulation.

Botanical extracts may contain different concentrations of naturally occurring compounds depending on the plant species, the portion of the plant used, and the extraction process.

Scientific investigations involving Muira Puama have included laboratory and preliminary research examining its chemical constituents and biological activity. However, such investigations do not establish that every commercial preparation produces the same effects in humans.

The amount of Muira Puama Extract contained in the finished gummies has not been provided in the available information.

Without details concerning dosage, standardization, and manufacturing specifications, it is not possible to determine whether the ingredient corresponds to preparations examined in published research.

Consumers should also recognize that traditional use and modern clinical evidence represent different categories of information. A history of botanical use does not, by itself, demonstrate the safety or effectiveness of a particular supplement.

Maca Extract: An Andean Botanical Ingredient

Maca, scientifically known as Lepidium meyenii, is a plant traditionally cultivated in the high-altitude regions of the Peruvian Andes.

The plant belongs to the Brassicaceae family, which also includes vegetables such as broccoli, cabbage, and radish.

Maca has been consumed as a food and used in traditional preparations for generations.

Modern scientific research has examined Maca in several contexts, including its nutritional composition and naturally occurring phytochemicals.

Some human studies have investigated particular Maca preparations, but findings are limited by differences in study populations, preparation methods, dosages, and research designs.

Maca Extract is included among the six ingredients identified for Soda Peak gummies.

The term "extract" indicates that the ingredient has undergone some form of processing to obtain or concentrate components from the original plant material. It does not, however, establish the strength or chemical composition of the extract.

Extract ratios and standardization information can help clarify how a botanical preparation differs from the original plant material.

Because these specifications have not been supplied for the product, no conclusion can be drawn about its equivalence to the Maca preparations used in individual studies.

Catuaba Extract: Botanical Identity and Formulation Considerations

Catuaba is a common name used for several plants associated with Brazilian herbal traditions.

Unlike a scientific botanical name, the term Catuaba does not necessarily identify one specific plant species.

Different plants have historically been marketed or described under this name, making accurate botanical identification particularly important.

Catuaba Extract is included in the SodaPeak ingredient list, although the precise species and plant part used have not been identified in the available details.

Scientific research involving plants referred to as Catuaba has included laboratory investigations of naturally occurring compounds.

Such studies may contribute to understanding botanical chemistry, but their findings should not be interpreted as clinical evidence for a finished dietary supplement.

Species identification, extraction solvents, manufacturing controls, and chemical standardization can influence the characteristics of botanical ingredients.

For this reason, ingredient documentation that includes the scientific name of the plant can provide more useful information than a common name alone.

The inclusion of Catuaba Extract in a multi-ingredient formulation does not establish any particular physiological effect or demonstrate that it interacts beneficially with other ingredients.

Green Tea Extract: Composition and Safety Considerations

Green Tea Extract is derived from Camellia sinensis, the plant used to produce green, black, white, and several other types of tea.

Green tea contains naturally occurring compounds, including catechins and other polyphenols.

One widely studied catechin is epigallocatechin gallate, commonly abbreviated as EGCG.

Research on green tea has examined its chemical composition and various biological processes. However, drinking brewed green tea and consuming concentrated green tea extract are not necessarily equivalent exposures.

The concentration of catechins in an extract may differ substantially from the amount found in a typical beverage.

Green Tea Extract is included in Soda Peak gummies, but the available ingredient information does not identify the extract's catechin concentration or whether it contains caffeine.

This distinction is relevant because caffeine is also listed separately in the formulation.

Concentrated green tea extracts have been associated with liver injury in some circumstances, particularly with certain high-dose preparations. The risk depends on the product, dose, and individual factors.

Consumers should not assume that all green tea preparations have identical safety profiles.

A complete supplement label can provide additional information about serving sizes and ingredient quantities, although some products list multiple components within proprietary blends without disclosing every individual amount.

Caffeine: A Recognized Dietary Stimulant

Caffeine is a naturally occurring compound found in coffee beans, tea leaves, cacao, and several other botanical sources.

It is also used as an added ingredient in foods, beverages, and dietary supplements.

Caffeine acts primarily on the central nervous system by blocking adenosine receptors. Its effects have been studied extensively in relation to alertness, wakefulness, and other physiological responses.

The intensity and duration of caffeine's effects vary according to the amount consumed, individual sensitivity, metabolism, and other factors.

Caffeine is identified as a separate ingredient in the SodaPeak formulation.

However, the available information does not specify the amount of caffeine per gummy or per recommended serving.

This missing quantity is important because caffeine exposure should be considered across all dietary sources, including coffee, tea, energy drinks, medications, and supplements.

Excessive caffeine intake may cause adverse effects such as nervousness, insomnia, rapid heartbeat, gastrointestinal discomfort, or increased anxiety.

Certain individuals, including pregnant people, those with particular medical conditions, and people taking medications that interact with caffeine, may require additional precautions.

Because Green Tea Extract may also contain caffeine, the total caffeine content of the finished formulation cannot be established from the ingredient names alone.

Ashwagandha: Traditional Use and Modern Scientific Investigation

Ashwagandha, scientifically known as Withania somnifera, is a plant associated with traditional Ayurvedic practices.

The botanical belongs to the Solanaceae family and contains several classes of naturally occurring compounds, including withanolides.

Ashwagandha has received scientific attention in research involving stress-related outcomes, sleep, and other areas of human health.

However, studies have used different extracts, doses, durations, and participant populations.

These differences limit the extent to which results from one preparation can be generalized to another.

Ashwagandha is listed among the ingredients in Soda Peak gummies.

The available product information does not identify the plant part used, the concentration of withanolides, or the amount included in each serving.

These details are relevant when examining the relationship between a commercial formulation and published studies.

Ashwagandha may also present safety considerations. Reported concerns include gastrointestinal effects, possible thyroid-related effects, medication interactions, and rare cases of liver injury associated with some preparations.

Its use during pregnancy is generally discouraged because of potential safety concerns.

Individuals with existing medical conditions or those taking prescription medications should seek appropriate professional guidance before using supplements containing Ashwagandha.

Why Ingredient Quantities and Standardization Matter

The presence of an ingredient on a supplement label provides only one part of the information needed to evaluate a formulation.

An ingredient's concentration, chemical composition, and serving amount can substantially influence how it should be interpreted.

For botanical extracts, standardization refers to processes used to maintain specified levels of particular compounds or markers.

Standardization does not necessarily establish clinical effectiveness, but it can improve the consistency and clarity of ingredient documentation.

In the case of SodaPeak, the six identified ingredients provide an overview of the formula's composition.

Additional details that would assist consumers and health professionals include individual ingredient quantities, botanical scientific names, plant parts used, extract ratios, and applicable standardization specifications.

For caffeine-containing supplements, disclosure of the total caffeine amount per serving is particularly relevant.

Manufacturing and quality-control documentation may also provide information concerning ingredient identity, contaminants, and consistency between production batches.

Without these details, it is not possible to independently assess the finished formulation's exposure levels or compare it meaningfully with preparations used in clinical research.

Understanding Multi-Ingredient Dietary Supplements

Multi-ingredient dietary supplements

Such products may contain botanical extracts, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or other dietary ingredients.

Soda Peak gummies contain a combination of botanical extracts and caffeine according to the supplied ingredient information.

A multi-ingredient formulation should be considered as a complete product rather than simply as a collection of independent ingredients.

Individual compounds may have different absorption patterns, metabolic pathways, and safety considerations.

The presence of several ingredients does not automatically mean that their effects are additive, complementary, or clinically beneficial.

Likewise, research involving one ingredient cannot establish the safety or effectiveness of a combination containing that ingredient.

Controlled studies of the finished formulation would be needed to evaluate specific product-level health claims.

No such studies have been identified in the information supplied for SodaPeak.

This distinction is especially important when discussing dietary supplements that contain botanicals with different traditional uses and scientific research histories.

The Role of Supplement Labeling and Consumer Information

Dietary supplement labels are an important source of information about a product's composition and intended use.

Depending on the jurisdiction, applicable labeling requirements may include ingredient identification, serving size, manufacturer or distributor information, warnings, and other mandatory disclosures.

In the United States, dietary supplements are regulated under a framework that differs from the approval process for prescription drugs.

Dietary supplements generally do not undergo premarket approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safety and effectiveness.

Manufacturers and distributors are responsible for meeting applicable legal requirements, including those relating to labeling, manufacturing practices, and truthful claims.

The availability of a dietary supplement should not be interpreted as confirmation that a regulatory authority has approved its effectiveness.

For Soda Peak gummies, the ingredient information identifies the principal components discussed in this release, but it does not provide a complete Supplement Facts panel or establish regulatory status.

Consumers should refer to the actual product label for serving instructions, warnings, and other required disclosures.

Ingredient information should also be distinguished from advertising claims, which require appropriate substantiation.

Scientific Evidence and the Limits of Ingredient-Based Conclusions

Scientific research on dietary ingredients can involve laboratory experiments, animal studies, observational research, and controlled human trials.

Each research method answers different questions and has different limitations.

Laboratory investigations may identify chemical properties or biological mechanisms, but they cannot independently establish health benefits in humans.

Animal research can provide preliminary information about biological processes, although results may not translate directly to human populations.

Human clinical trials can offer more relevant evidence, but their reliability depends on factors including study design, sample size, duration, outcome measurements, and risk of bias.

For SodaPeak, the available information supports identifying six ingredients in the existing formulation.

It does not establish whether the complete product has been evaluated through randomized controlled trials.

Accordingly, the presence of Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha should not be treated as evidence that the gummies prevent, treat, or cure a medical condition.

Any product-specific efficacy statement would require evidence directly relevant to the finished formulation and its intended use.

Considerations for Individuals Using Dietary Supplements

Dietary supplements may interact with medications, existing medical conditions, or other supplements.

These considerations are particularly relevant for products containing several botanical ingredients.

Caffeine intake may be important for individuals sensitive to stimulants or managing certain cardiovascular, sleep, or anxiety-related conditions.

Green Tea Extract and Ashwagandha have additional safety considerations that depend on preparation, dose, and individual circumstances.

The absence of disclosed ingredient quantities limits the ability to assess exposure from Soda Peak gummies using the available information alone.

Consumers should avoid assuming that botanical ingredients are automatically safe because they originate from plants.

Individuals who are pregnant or breastfeeding, taking prescription medication, or managing a medical condition should discuss supplement use with a qualified healthcare professional.

Dietary supplements should not replace prescribed treatment or established medical care.

Frequently Asked Questions About Soda Peak Gummies

What are Soda Peak gummies?

Soda Peak gummies

Which ingredients are identified in the formulation?

The six identified ingredients are Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha. Their individual quantities and extract specifications have not been provided.

Does SodaPeak contain caffeine?

Yes. Caffeine is specifically identified among the listed ingredients. However, the amount per serving is not available in the supplied information. Green Tea Extract may also contribute caffeine, depending on its composition.

Are the botanical ingredients supported by scientific research?

Several of the listed botanicals have been investigated in scientific studies. The nature and quality of the evidence vary by ingredient, preparation, dose, and outcome. Research on individual ingredients does not automatically demonstrate the effectiveness of the complete product.

Is the formulation clinically tested?

No product-specific clinical testing information has been supplied. It would therefore be inappropriate to state that the finished gummies have demonstrated particular health benefits in clinical trials.

Are botanical dietary supplements always safe?

No. Botanical ingredients may cause adverse effects or interact with medications. Safety depends on the substance, amount consumed, individual health circumstances, and other factors.

What information is important when examining the product label?

Relevant details include serving size, individual ingredient amounts, total caffeine content, botanical scientific names, extract specifications, warnings, and manufacturer or distributor information.

Conclusion

The ingredient information associated with SodaPeak provides a description of the existing Soda Peak gummies formulation and identifies six components with different botanical and scientific backgrounds.

Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha each have distinct characteristics that are relevant to understanding the product's composition.

The information does not establish specific health benefits, clinical effectiveness, or the safety profile of the complete formulation.

Further disclosure of ingredient quantities, extract specifications, and product-specific research would provide a more complete basis for scientific and consumer assessment.

For now, the available details serve primarily as an ingredient overview, allowing the formulation to be discussed in the context of botanical identity, supplement labeling, and established principles of evidence-based evaluation.

About SodaPeak

SodaPeak is the name associated with Soda Peak gummies, an existing dietary supplement containing a combination of botanical extracts and caffeine. The ingredient information supplied for this release identifies Muira Puama Extract, Maca Extract, Catuaba Extract, Green Tea Extract, Caffeine, and Ashwagandha. Additional company and manufacturing details have not been provided.

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SodaPeak