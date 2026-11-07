Vadzo Imaging Validates 100 Db High Dynamic Range On Innowave-2020CRS: Onsemi AR2020 20MP Gige Wifi Camera

The Innowave-2020CRS is an AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera, and Vadzo Imaging has validated its 100 dB of high dynamic range for high contrast scenes.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vadzo Imaging, a provider of embedded vision camera products for OEMs and system integrators, today announces validation of 100 dB high dynamic range on the Innowave-2020CRS, an AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor. The camera combines line interleaved HDR, single exposure eDR, near infrared sensitivity, Ethernet and Wi-Fi, ONVIF, PTP, and PoE. Vadzo presents an AR2020 HDR GigE WiFi Camera for medical, inspection, kiosk, security, and robotics systems, with guidance on choosing the right dynamic range mode.

Why an AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera Needs 100 dB of Dynamic Range

Contrast is the quiet cause of many imaging failures. A person stands before a window, a label sits under a shop light, and a bright lamp glares beside a dark instrument. The brightest and darkest parts of such scenes can differ by a factor of thousands or more. A standard sensor exposes for one end, so the other end is clipped to white or lost in black, and the detail that software needs, such as a face, a barcode, or a defect, disappears.

High dynamic range solves this at a price. Combining several exposures widens the range, and it can ghost moving subjects and cost detail. A single exposure mode avoids ghosting and offers less range. A system builder therefore needs both, with the freedom to pick per scene. The camera also has to join networks as they are, with a cable and power where available, a radio where not, and standard software on the other end.

How an AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera Delivers 100 dB and 73 dB Modes

The Innowave-2020CRS is built on the Onsemi AR2020, a 20MP (5120 x 3840) color rolling shutter sensor with a 1/1.8 inch optical format and 1.4 micron pixels. Decibels express the ratio between the brightest and darkest signals in a frame. A range of 100 dB equals 100,000 to 1, which is about 16.6 bits if stored linearly, and 73 dB equals about 4,500 to 1, which is about 12 bits. Line interleaved HDR alternates exposure settings across the rows of a single frame and combines them, reaching up to 100 dB, and because the exposures share a frame, moving subjects do not ghost the way they can with exposures taken one after another. The cost is a small loss of vertical detail.

The eDR mode reaches 73 dB from a single exposure, so there is no combining of frames and no motion mismatch, which suits scenes of moderate contrast with fast movement, such as a conveyor or a person walking. An illustrative scene shows the difference. A bright outdoor view at about 100,000 lux seen beside a dark room at about 1 lux is a ratio of 100,000 to 1 and needs the full 100 dB. A face at 200 lux beside a window at 20,000 lux is a ratio of 100 to 1, or 40 dB, and fits comfortably inside the eDR range. The figures are illustrative, and teams should record real scenes in each mode. A Backlit Scene GigE WiFi Camera at a doorway usually needs the wide mode, and a High Contrast GigE WiFi Camera on a conveyor often does better in the single exposure mode.

The camera offers switchable Ethernet and dual band Wi-Fi, with 100Base-T and 1000Base-T modes and 802.11a, b, g, n, and ac. Power over Ethernet at 802.3af delivers about 12.95 watts at the device over the cable, while Wi-Fi carries no power. ONVIF compliance covers Profiles S, T, G, and M, which broadly address video streaming, advanced streaming, storage and retrieval, and metadata and events, and IEEE 1588 PTP aligns the clocks of several camera units. The M12 optics carry an electromechanical IR cut filter that blocks infrared by day and moves aside at night, and the sensor responds at 850nm and 940nm. Teams should confirm the profile features and modes against the product documentation.

Product Overview

The Innowave-2020CRS is a 20MP color network camera built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor. As a 20MP GigE WiFi HDR Camera, it combines wide range imaging with two network links, and as an AR2020 Rolling Shutter GigE WiFi Camera and a 20MP Rolling Shutter GigE WiFi Camera, it reads the image row by row. The camera also serves as an AR2020 100dB GigE WiFi Camera, a 20MP 100dB HDR GigE WiFi Camera, an AR2020 100dB HDR GigE WiFi Camera, an AR2020 GigE WiFi HDR Camera, an AR2020 Color HDR GigE WiFi Camera, and a 20MP GigE WiFi Color HDR Camera for designs that need both links.

Key specs: 20MP (5120 x 3840) Max Resolution | Onsemi AR2020 1/1.8 inch Sensor Format | 1.4 micron Pixel | Color with Rolling Shutter | 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet with PoE 802.3af and Dual Band Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) | M12 Optics with Electromechanical IR Cut Filter

Key Capabilities of the AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera

Line Interleaved HDR up to 100 dB

Line interleaved HDR alternates exposure settings across the rows of one frame and combines them, reaching up to 100 dB, a ratio of 100,000 to 1. It suits scenes with extreme contrast and some motion, since the exposures share a frame. The cost is a small loss of vertical detail. A High Contrast GigE WiFi Camera should be tested on real scenes.

eDR at 73 dB in Single Exposure Mode

Enhanced dynamic range reaches 73 dB from a single exposure, about 4,500 to 1, with no frame combining and no ghosting. It suits moderate contrast and fast movement, and teams can switch between it and the wider mode in software. An Enhanced Detail GigE WiFi Camera design often uses eDR by day and the wide mode where the light is harsh.

Near Infrared Sensitivity at 850nm and 940nm

The sensor responds in the near infrared across 850nm and 940nm, the bands most illuminators use, and the electromechanical IR cut filter enables day and night operation. An 850nm source gives a stronger signal with a faint red glow, and a 940nm source is invisible and weaker. Night images look monochrome because a color sensor loses its color information in infrared.

Switchable Ethernet and Dual Band Wi-Fi

The camera offers 100Base-T and 1000Base-T Ethernet and dual band Wi-Fi with 802.11a, b, g, n, and ac, so a site can run a cable where one exists and a radio where it does not. The 2.4 GHz band reaches farther, and the 5 GHz band is faster and cleaner. Teams should survey the real site before relying on Wi-Fi.

ONVIF Profiles S, T, G, and M

ONVIF compliance covers Profiles S, T, G, and M, which broadly address video streaming, advanced streaming, storage and retrieval, and metadata and events, so standard video management software can discover the camera and use its features without custom code. Teams should confirm the features they need against the product documentation.

IEEE 1588 PTP Synchronization

PTP aligns the camera clock to a network time source, so recordings from several camera units line up. It performs best on the wired link, because wireless delay varies. Teams should test the alignment on the real switches before a large rollout.

Power over Ethernet

PoE at 802.3af lets one cable carry data and power, about 12.95 watts at the device, which simplifies installations. Wi-Fi carries no power, so a wireless only site needs its own supply. Teams should check the PoE class against the power the camera and its accessories need.

S-Mount Optics with Electromechanical IR Cut Filter

The M12 lens mount accepts a wide range of lenses. The electromechanical IR cut filter blocks infrared by day for true color and moves aside at night. An infrared corrected lens helps with focus across both. As an AR2020 GigE WiFi Camera Supplier and an AR2020 HDR GigE WiFi Camera Manufacturer, Vadzo supports lens matching, firmware customization, and enclosure design.

Product Manager Quote

“Contrast breaks more imaging systems than resolution does, and no single dynamic range mode suits every scene. The Innowave-2020CRS offers up to 100 dB with line interleaved HDR for harsh scenes and 73 dB in a single exposure for moving subjects, and the integrator can choose per site. We are plain about the trade offs. The wide mode costs a little vertical detail, Wi-Fi carries no power, and the figures should be confirmed in the documentation. We help customers record real scenes in each mode before they decide.” - Alwin Vincent, Product Manager, Vadzo Imaging

Application for AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera

Medical Device and Patient Care

Laboratory and clinical devices need clean detail. The camera works as a Digital Pathology GigE WiFi Camera module behind suitable optics, with wide range imaging for specimens and slides under mixed light. Device makers remain responsible for performance claims and the regulatory pathway.

Automation and Robotics

Factories and robots meet glare and shadow in one view. The camera serves as an Industrial Quality Inspection GigE WiFi Camera whose 20MP detail reveals small defects, and as a Robotics GigE WiFi Camera on mobile platforms that move between wired and wireless zones.

Kiosk and Digital Signage

Kiosks sit beside windows and entrances. The module works as a Biometric Authentication GigE WiFi Camera that keeps a face readable against bright glass and as a Document Scanning GigE WiFi Camera that reads a page under glare. Biometric uses carry privacy duties that belong to the operator.

Security and Surveillance

Entrances hold bright streets and dark interiors in one view. As a Surveillance GigE WiFi Camera, the camera keeps faces and plates readable by day and uses infrared illumination at night. Privacy rules apply to recorded video and belong to the operator.

Retail Automation Solutions

Stadiums, arenas, and shop floors mix floodlights with shadow. The module serves as a Sports Analytics GigE WiFi Camera whose 20MP frame leaves room to crop a player or a shelf after the event, and whose wide range mode keeps bright and dark areas readable together.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the difference between the 100 dB mode and the 73 dB mode?

A: Vadzo Imaging explains that 100 dB, about 100,000 to 1, comes from line interleaved HDR, which combines exposure settings within one frame and suits extreme contrast with some motion. The 73 dB mode, about 4,500 to 1, comes from a single exposure, so it has no frame combining and no ghosting. A 20MP HDR GigE WiFi Camera Supplier like Vadzo lets customers switch between them, and Vadzo Imaging recommends recording real scenes in each mode.

Q: What do ONVIF Profiles S, T, G, and M mean?

A: They are sets of features that make network video products work together. Broadly, Profile S covers video streaming, Profile T covers advanced streaming, Profile G covers storage and retrieval, and Profile M covers metadata and events for analytics. A camera that complies with them can be discovered and used by standard software without custom code. Vadzo Imaging recommends confirming the exact features against the product documentation.

Q: Why would a PoE camera also need Wi-Fi?

A: PoE brings power and data over one cable, and Wi-Fi covers positions where no cable exists and offers a backup if the cable fails. Wi-Fi carries no power, so a wireless only site needs a separate supply. A 20MP GigE WiFi Camera Supplier should state the PoE class so that teams can check accessories against it.

Q: How many bits does 100 dB need?

A: A range of 100 dB is a ratio of 100,000 to 1, which needs about 16.6 bits if stored linearly, while 73 dB needs about 12. Sensors with wide range therefore combine and compress their data, and the host chooses between working on the full range and mapping it down for display. Vadzo Imaging recommends confirming the output format of the chosen mode.

Q: Why should integrators choose Vadzo Imaging as their 20MP GigE WiFi camera supplier?

A: Vadzo Imaging offers more than a camera module built around a capable sensor. Integrators receive a camera with two dynamic range modes, near infrared sensitivity, two network links, ONVIF, PTP, and PoE, with candid guidance on trade offs and the details to confirm in the documentation, plus engineering support for lens selection, firmware customization, and enclosure design. Vadzo Imaging maintains evaluation kits with no minimum order requirement, so teams can test on their own scenes and network before committing to volume production.

Availability

The Innowave-2020CRS AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera, built on the Onsemi AR2020 sensor, is available now for evaluation and production orders. Evaluation kits include the camera, an M12 lens, and platform documentation, with no minimum order requirement. Teams can compare both dynamic range modes on their own scenes, test infrared operation at night, and confirm PoE and Wi-Fi on their own network before committing to a production bill of materials. Browse the full range of network camera options at Vadzo's website or discuss OEM integration requirements.

About Vadzo Imaging

Vadzo Imaging is a global provider of embedded vision solutions and delivers high performance camera technologies and imaging platforms for applications in robotics, industrial automation, UAVs, edge AI, and medical systems. Its products are designed for seamless integration with leading embedded platforms. Vadzo supports customers through hardware customization, firmware development, and module level drivers, enabling faster development and deployment of vision based systems across GigE, USB, MIPI, Wi-Fi, and SerDes camera interfaces.

Alwin Vincent

Vadzo Imaging

+1 817-678-2139

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Vadzo Imaging Validates 100 dB High Dynamic Range on Innowave-2020CRS: Onsemi AR2020 20MP GigE WiFi Camera News Provided By Vadzo Imaging November 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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