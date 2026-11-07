Advancing Power Engineering Skills: Savree Expands Access To Online Power Engineering Training

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London, United Kingdom – 7th November, 2026 - saVRee continues to support the development of skilled engineering professionals through its comprehensive online power engineering training courses. Designed for students, engineers, technicians, and industry professionals, the platform provides accessible technical education covering the principles, equipment, and systems used throughout the power generation industry.

Power engineering plays a critical role in modern infrastructure, supporting the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. As power generation technologies and industrial requirements continue to evolve, developing a strong understanding of electrical and mechanical systems is increasingly important. saVRee's online training resources help learners build this knowledge through structured courses, instructional videos, and interactive learning materials.

The platform covers a broad range of power engineering subjects, including steam turbines, boilers, generators, transformers, electrical switchgear, substations, and power plant auxiliary systems. These topics introduce learners to the operating principles, major components, and practical applications of equipment commonly found in power stations and industrial facilities.

A distinguishing feature of saVRee's training approach is its extensive collection of more than 550 interactive 3D models and over 100 hours of video courses. These resources allow learners to explore engineering equipment from different perspectives, understand internal components, and visualise how complex systems operate. Interactive models can be accessed through a web browser, as well as through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), providing additional ways to explore technical subjects.

Jonathan Russell, Founder of saVRee, commented:“Power engineering requires a solid understanding of how individual components and systems work together. Our aim is to make this knowledge more accessible through engaging digital learning resources that help students and professionals develop both their theoretical understanding and practical engineering knowledge.”

saVRee's self-paced learning environment also provides flexibility for organisations seeking to improve workforce competence and support ongoing professional development. Training materials can be used by individuals to strengthen their technical knowledge or by companies as part of wider engineering training programmes. This makes the platform a useful resource for power generation facilities, engineering contractors, technical institutions, and organisations involved in the energy sector.

Further information about saVRee's online power engineering courses, including available learning resources and course topics, is available at saVRee

About saVRee

saVRee provides online engineering and technical training using interactive 3D models, video courses, and structured learning resources. The platform supports learners and organisations across power engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and maritime sectors. With browser-based learning, augmented reality, and virtual reality resources, saVRee makes complex engineering subjects easier to explore and understand.

Jonathan Russell

saVRee

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Advancing Power Engineering Skills: saVRee Expands Access to Online Power Engineering Training News Provided By saVRee November 07, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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