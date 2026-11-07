TN BJP Chief Nagenthran Extends Deepavali Greetings, Warns Against Forces Seeking To Destabilise India

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday extended Deepavali greetings to Tamil people across the world, describing the festival as a celebration of the triumph of righteousness over injustice and light over darkness.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Nagenthran said that Deepavali symbolised the elimination of ignorance and the emergence of true knowledge, while reflecting India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

He added that traditional celebrations, including early morning oil baths, wearing new clothes, bursting firecrackers, lighting lamps and sharing sweets with relatives, reinforced family bonds and showcased the country's cultural identity.

The BJP leader also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming that India was witnessing a golden era of development and growing international recognition.

He said the country was progressing towards the ambitious goal of 'Viksit Bharat' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership.

Nagenthran particularly appreciated the Prime Minister's efforts to promote the Tamil language and the spiritual traditions of Tamil people across the country, describing his contribution as historically significant.

However, his festive message also contained a sharp political warning against what he described as domestic and foreign forces attempting to destabilise India.

He alleged that certain elements, unable to tolerate India's growing economic strength and international influence, were organising artificial protests under the guise of democracy to disturb national peace and indirectly bring about a change of government.

Without identifying any particular organisation or political party, Nagenthran claimed that such attempts would ultimately fail before the collective strength of India's 140 crore people.

Drawing a parallel with the festival's symbolism, the State BJP Chief said that just as a small flame could dispel darkness, the unity and determination of the Indian people would defeat forces seeking to undermine national stability.

Nagenthran also urged people to celebrate Deepavali by supporting traditional industries and local livelihoods, particularly Tamil Nadu's firecracker manufacturers, weavers and artisans.

He said that purchasing their products would help sustain traditional occupations and bring happiness and prosperity to thousands of families dependent on these industries.

Concluding his message, the BJP leader expressed hope that righteousness would prevail over evil and India's greatness would continue to shine across the world.

He reiterated his heartfelt Deepavali greetings to Tamil people everywhere, calling for unity, prosperity and the preservation of India's cultural traditions.