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Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Shusha, Khankendi, And Aghdam Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)


Date: 2026-11-07 11:01:40

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam was posted on his social media accounts.

The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Shusha, Khankendi, and Aghdam."

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Trend News Agency

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