Rajnath Singh Reviews Preparedness Of Trishakti Corps At Sukna

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday reviewed the operational preparedness of Trishakti Corps at Sukna in West Bengal on Saturday.

He was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the deployment of advanced military equipment and emerging technologies to enhance operational capabilities and combat effectiveness during his visit, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness of the Corps and appreciated its contribution to nation-building through infrastructure development and community welfare initiatives in border areas, aimed at strengthening ties with local communities.

Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lt Gen VMB Krishnan; and General Officer Commanding, 33 Corps, Lt Gen Man Raj Singh Mann were present on the occasion, along with other senior army officers.

Later, addressing the soldiers during Barakhana on the eve of Diwali, the Defence Minister commended their courage, professionalism and unwavering dedication towards safeguarding the nation's frontiers under challenging operational conditions.

Underlining the importance of logistics in national security, he described Sukna and its surrounding region as a critical hub for the movement of supplies, weaponry, food, medical provisions and personnel to forward locations.

He stated that Sukna serves as a vital link in the security architecture of Eastern India and its geographical sensitivity necessitates round-the-clock operational readiness.

He added that the Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is continuously working to strengthen supply chains and ensure that soldiers deployed at forward locations have access to all essential requirements.

Rajnath Singh highlighted that budgetary allocations for roads, tunnels, border infrastructure and modern equipment have been increased, with the nation steadily progressing towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Highlighting the changing nature of modern warfare, the Defence Minister emphasised that security challenges are no longer confined to conventional exchanges of gunfire or artillery along the borders, but encompass hybrid warfare, proxy wars, cyber-attacks, drone incursions and information warfare.

He said that adversaries increasingly resort to spreading rumours through social media, monitoring sensitive locations using drones and attempting to compromise military systems through cyber-attacks.

He exhorted the personnel to remain vigilant and prepared to safeguard national security across all domains.

The minister reaffirmed the Government's commitment to taking every possible step to boost troop morale and urged officers to spend quality time with soldiers whenever possible. Such interactions, he said, would foster a strong sense of belonging among personnel and reinforce their confidence that the Government and the entire nation stand firmly with them.

Describing the North-Eastern region as the 'first edge' rather than the 'last edge' of India, Rajnath Singh said that the region represents the beginning of the nation's geographical and cultural landscape, as it receives the first rays of the morning sun.