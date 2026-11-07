Govt To Develop Vanvasi Ram Lok, Ram Raja Lok: MP CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chitrakoot, Nov 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh government will develop a grand Vanvasi Ram Lok in Chitrakoot and a Ram Raja Lok in Orchha on the lines of the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain to promote the state's rich religious and cultural heritage, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday.

Yadav announced during his visit to Chitrakoot in Satna district on the occasion of Diwali, where he offered prayers at the Kamta Nath temple and performed 'deepdaan' (offering of earthen lamps) on the banks of the sacred Mandakini River.

Emphasising India's tradition of developing religious destinations as centres of pilgrimage, the chief minister said the approach towards such places was different from that of countries which develop destinations primarily for tourism.

"While several countries develop different destinations from the tourism perspective, India focuses on the comprehensive development of places of religious significance for pilgrimage. This is a distinctive feature of Indian culture, where visiting such places purifies one's thoughts and emotions," he said.

He said the development of Chitrakoot was being undertaken with the same vision, highlighting its deep association with the life of Lord Ram.

"Lord Ram spent more than 11 years of his exile in Chitrakoot. It is his sacred land of penance," Yadav said.

He said Madhya Pradesh had a special place in India's spiritual and historical heritage, as Lord Krishna acquired knowledge in Ujjain and Jagadguru Shankaracharya met his guru and attained knowledge at Omkareshwar.

Earlier, Yadav laid the foundation stone for an 81.17-crore four-lane road project connecting Chitrakoot Dham with Gupt Godavari, saying it would facilitate the movement of pilgrims and tourists visiting the religious destination.

He offered prayers at the Kamta Nath temple, distributed sweets among devotees and extended Diwali greetings. He also interacted with children selling earthen lamps along the roadside and purchased lamps from them.

Yadav inspected a pontoon bridge constructed in the fair area for the convenience of devotees and reviewed arrangements at a health camp set up to provide emergency medical assistance to pilgrims.

In an informal interaction with residents and devotees, the chief minister also stopped at a roadside tea stall, where he enjoyed tea served in an earthen cup and prepared tea himself.

Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Pratima Bagri, MP Ganesh Singh, Chitrakoot MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar and senior administrative and police officials were among those present.