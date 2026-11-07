Bihar: Panchayat Head's Brother Found Dead In Begusarai After Four Days

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) The body of a 25-year-old man, who had been missing for four days, was recovered from a pond in Bihar's Begusarai district on Saturday, triggering panic and raising suspicion of murder in the area.

The deceased was identified as Dashrath Sahani, son of the late Rajendra Sahani, a resident of Banahara village under Bhagwanpur police station.

He was working as a sanitation supervisor in the Sahuri Panchayat of Barauni block.

The case has also attracted political attention as Dashrath was the brother of Sahuri Panchayat Mukhiya Pramila Devi.

His brother-in-law, Jaijai Ram Sahani, is the Begusarai district president of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and also serves as the Mukhiya's representative.

According to family members, Dashrath left his house for a morning walk on November 4 but never returned.

After searching for him for several days without success, the family lodged a missing person complaint at Veerpur police station on November 6.

Police subsequently registered an FIR and launched a search operation.

On Saturday, around 3 p.m., police received information about a body floating in a pond in the agricultural fields of Sahuri Panchayat, locally known as the bahiyar.

A team from Veerpur police station reached the spot and, with the assistance of residents, recovered the body.

It was subsequently identified as Dashrath Sahani. The discovery drew a large crowd from nearby villages.

Ranjan Kumar Singh, representative of the Panchayat Up-Pramukh, suspected that Dashrath had been brutally murdered.

He alleged that the victim was beaten, strangled and had his hands and legs tied before his body was dumped into the pond.

However, these allegations have not yet been independently established.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Veerpur police station said preliminary findings suggested a murder, adding that the possibility of the young man being killed elsewhere before his body was dumped in the pond was also being examined.

Sadar DSP-2 Kumari Durga Shakti reached the spot and supervised the investigation.

She confirmed the recovery of the body but said the family members had not yet provided clear information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

She said further action would be taken based on the family's formal complaint and evidence gathered during the investigation.

The body was sent to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for a post-mortem examination and subsequently handed over to the family.

Police are investigating all possible angles, including personal enmity and other motives.

The exact cause and circumstances of death will be established after examination of the post-mortem report.

The recovery has left the family devastated and raised concerns in the locality.

Police are now trying to establish who killed Dashrath Sahani, why he was targeted and where the murder took place.