Gujarat: Adulterated Food Products Under Scanner As Govt Steps Up Checks Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 7 (IANS) The Gujarat government will take strict legal action against manufacturers and sellers of adulterated food products, including duplicate ghee and analogue paneer, cheese and butter, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Saturday, warning that those endangering public health would not be spared.

Chairing a high-level virtual review meeting with officials of the Food and Drugs Department and health officials from all districts of the state from Surat, Pansheriya said action had already been initiated against companies and units manufacturing duplicate food products using adulterated ingredients such as palm oil, tomato sauce and mango juice.

The meeting was held ahead of the Diwali festivities to review measures aimed at protecting public health and ensuring food safety.

The minister said protecting citizens' health is the government's highest priority and that the administration is committed to eliminating food adulteration.

He specifically warned against manufacturers selling palm oil-based products in misleading plastic wrappers bearing only the word 'ghee'. "Legal cases would be filed against such manufacturers," he said.

Pansheriya also directed officials to ensure strict compliance with hygiene standards and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at hotels, restaurants and food streets.

"Those found transporting goods after breaking seals would face FIRs with the assistance of the police," he said.

Expressing confidence that Gujarat would set an example for other states in food quality and hygiene, the minister said the government's enforcement drive would help ensure the availability of pure and wholesome food in the market.

During the meeting, officials also reviewed the enforcement and food-sampling activities undertaken by the Food and Drugs Department, along with measures to strengthen healthcare services and ease emergency services across the state.

The minister appreciated the department's work over the past year and conveyed his best wishes to its officials and employees.

Regional Deputy Directors of Health, Chief District Health Officers and officials of the Food and Drugs Department attended the virtual meeting.