Congress Leader Udit Raj Demands Transparency In Ethanol Blending

Congress Leader Calls for Ethanol Blending Transparency

Congress leader Udit Raj on Saturday called for transparency in ethanol blending in petrol amid allegations of ethanol blending levels exceeding E20 in Karnataka, saying consumers should not be misled about the composition and pricing of fuel. Raj said there was a need to ensure transparency in the blending process, pointing out that petrol and ethanol have different prices. He also referred to complaints about vehicle engine problems, urging that consumers' interests be protected.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader said, "Ethanol should be blended with transparency. The prices of petrol and ethanol differ; there should be no deception." Referring to complaints received in recent days, Raj said, "A few days ago, numerous complaints were received-vehicle engines have developed faults." Emphasising the need to protect consumers, he added, "Customers should not be deceived."

Government Stance and Industry Concerns

Earlier on August 4, Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said the government has not received any complaints regarding E-20 fuel so far. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the FICCI MASSMERIZE 2026 Retail, FMCG, and E-commerce Conference in the national capital, she said any complaints that do come in would be forwarded to the relevant department for action.

Transport Sector Warnings

On July 28, speaking to ANI, Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transport and Tour Operators Association President Sanjay Samrat highlighted that ethanol petrol will damage vehicles in the country. With lakhs of bikes, private cars, and taxis running on both CNG and petrol across various constituencies, Samrat warned that the rollout of ethanol petrol creates a risk of turning these vehicles into overnight scrap.

Expressing frustration at rising prices, Samrat said that motorists receive 20 per cent ethanol blended as "sugarcane juice" for every ₹100 spent at petrol pumps, which has left citizens feeling cheated by this policy. "Ever since our honourable Nitin Gadkari Sahab became the Transport Minister, we have had to face difficulties; we have been suffering for more than 10 years. Our concerns are being continuously ignored. And he has added a chapter to this such that earlier we were suffering financial and mental losses, and now he has also set up a way to mess with our minds. This sugarcane juice that is being given to us in the name of ethanol--our vehicles will get damaged later, but it messes with our minds. We feel cheated when we go to the petrol pump; upon spending ₹100 on petrol, we are given 20% ethanol in the name of sugarcane juice, so our minds get upset right then. We feel like we are not in independent India; perhaps either we have come to another country, or in another country, it is not our government ruling our nation, but some foreign government is ruling," said Samrat. (ANI)

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