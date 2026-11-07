Kiren Rijiju Advises Rahul Gandhi To Act As A Matured Opposition Head

Rijiju's Advice to Rahul Gandhi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to act as a "matured Leader of Opposition", citing former leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley as examples, while cautioning that the Congress could continue to lose ground if it keeps raising "bogus Vote Chori" allegations. In a follow-up post on X, Rijiju said his remarks should be viewed as friendly advice from a political rival rather than an enemy, adding that a strong Opposition was important for the country. "Do not take it negatively. I'm giving a friendly advice as a political rival not as an enemy. A strong opposition is good for India. Need matured LoP like Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Sushma Ji, Jaitley ji. Otherwise congress will lose further & keep raising bogus Vote Chori," he wrote.

Do not take it negatively. I'm giving a friendly advice as a political rival not as an enemy. A strong opposition is good for India. Need matured LoP like Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, Sushma Ji, Jaitley ji. Otherwise congress will lose further & keep raising bogus Vote Chori. - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 7, 2026

Seven-Point Plan for Congress

Rijiju's remarks came after he shared a seven-point list of suggestions for Rahul Gandhi, claiming that following them could help Congress win more seats in Parliament. In his earlier post, the Union Minister urged Gandhi to spend more time in India and avoid what he described as frequent "secret foreign vacations". He also asked him to respect senior leaders, avoid meeting people with an "anti-India" agenda and end "deep hatred" towards the BJP, RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju further advised Gandhi to treat the BJP as a political opponent rather than an enemy, take Parliament more seriously and allow MPs to participate in debates and discussions. He also called on Congress leader to respect the Constitution and constitutional institutions, and allow the party to function democratically by ending dynastic politics.

"Congress Party can win more MPs if Rahul Gandhi ji can do these: 1. Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. 2. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is Indian tradition. 3. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. 4. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as political opponent, not enemy. 5. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates & discussion. 6. Respect Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. 7. Allow Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics," the post read.

Political Row Over Debate Challenge

The exchange comes amid a political row over Gandhi's challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a face-to-face debate. Addressing Congress party's 'Insaaf Rally' in Sangrur, Gandhi had said that he could prove within five minutes of a debate that the Prime Minister was a 'desh-drohi' and was being controlled by US President Donald Trump. He had also said that PM Modi could choose the judge and venue for the proposed debate, while expressing confidence that the Prime Minister would not agree to face him.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, however, had challenged Gandhi to take up the issue in Parliament, questioning the substance of the Opposition's allegations. "If you (Rahul Gandhi) wish to engage in a responsible discussion, if your concerns hold truth, substance, and logic, then come and discuss them inside Parliament. Let's face each other head-on! But you won't be able to handle the answers; as always, you will just run away," Shah said at a rally in Karnal, Haryana, as part of the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign. (ANI)

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