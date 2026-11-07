BETR SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Better Home & Finance Holding Company Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Class Action - Hagens Berman

Investors who suffered substantial financial losses in BETR securities are encouraged to submit their losses to Hagens Berman

The Better Home & Finance (BETR) Class Action Overview:

Better Home & Finance operates a digital mortgage and homeownership platform. On March 13, 2026, the company reported its Q4 2025 financial results and publicly reaffirmed its key operational benchmark of achieving $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume by the end of May 2026. The company cited strong growth in its Tinman AI Platform and elevated pre-approval volume as primary drivers.

However, according to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that:

The truth allegedly emerged on May 7, 2026, when Better Home revealed during its Q1 2026 earnings presentation that conversion rates had fallen and admitted that achievement of its $1.0 billion monthly funded loan target was going to be“deferred.”

On this news, Better Home's stock price dropped $12.17 per share, or 28.5%, closing at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, erasing significant shareholder value in a single trading session.

Focus of Hagens Berman's Investigation

If you invested in Better Home and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, contact the firm now

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Better Home should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....



About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at