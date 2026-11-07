Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth Reviews Kripan Division's Operational Preparedness In North Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth visited Kripan Division of Trishakti Corps, where he reviewed the prevailing security environment, operational preparedness and initiatives to enhance combat effectiveness, an official said on Saturday.

"The briefing highlighted the Corps' efforts towards realising the VIJAY vision, with emphasis on technology absorption, agility and integrated warfighting to build a future-ready force," the official said on social media platform X about the visit to Sikkim and North Bengal region.

"The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) stressed the importance of proactive #HADR planning, joint exercises and close Military-Civil coordination to ensure swift and effective response during disasters," the Indian Army said on X.

Interacting with troops, Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth commended their professionalism, dedication and commitment to duty, and extended warm greetings to all ranks and their families on the eve of Deepawali, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information's Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, said on X.

Earlier on Friday, General Seth visited the Western Command Headquarters and reviewed operational preparedness, capability enhancement and emerging security challenges.

"Interacting with senior commanders of the three Services, the #COAS emphasised jointness, integrated warfighting and technology absorption to retain a decisive operational edge. Reinforcing the vision of #JAIseVIJAY, the #COAS stressed the need to build an integrated, agile and technology-enabled force, ready for the challenges of tomorrow," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information's Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence said on X.

Earlier, in a step in the direction of strengthening indigenous capabilities, Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General of Sustenance, inaugurated the modernised BEL Regional Product Support Centre (RPSC) at Central Ordnance Depot in Agra on Friday.

"Equipped with advanced repair infrastructure, including nitrogen purging facilities, an Electrostatic Discharge (ESD)-compatible lab and clean room, the centre will enhance indigenous maintenance capabilities, reduce repair turnaround time for optical instruments and communication equipment, and strengthen technical training," the Indian Army said on X.