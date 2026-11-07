Insult To Bihar And Lord Ram Reflects Congress's Feudal Mindset: BJP's Sanjay Saraogi

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Bihar State President of BJP Sanjay Saraogi on Saturday strongly condemned the derogatory remarks made by Congress party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam against the people of Bihar and Lord Shri Ram.

Saraogi said the language used by Congress leaders exposes their political upbringing, cultural outlook and underlying arrogant attitude towards Bihar.

In a statement, the BJP leader said Bihar is a historic land that has given the nation the foundations of democracy, knowledge, philosophy and social consciousness.

It is the land of Chanakya, Aryabhata, Lord Mahavira, Lord Buddha and Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan. The contribution of Bihar's people-from the freedom struggle to the protection of democracy and nation-building-has been unmatched, he said.

Labelling the people of Bihar as“incompetent” is not a personal slight but an insult to millions of hardworking citizens, including the state's youth, farmers, labourers and talented professionals, Saraogi asserted.

He noted that Bihar's youth are today bringing pride to the state both within the country and abroad through their talent, hard work and intellect.

Saraogi further criticised the offensive comments made by Congress leaders about Lord Shri Ram, calling them an affront to the faith of millions of devotees and to consciousness, moral integrity and ideals and said he is revered by the masses. The use of derogatory language against him reveals the Congress party's negative attitude towards Hindu faith and Indian culture.

The BJP State President asserted that the people of Bihar will never compromise on their self-respect or their faith. Bihar has always responded to the politics of arrogance and insult through democratic means.

He questioned whether insulting Bihar and hurting the faith associated with Lord Ram had now become part of the Congress party's political culture.

Saraogi demanded that senior Congress leaders should clarify their stance on these remarks and offer a public apology to the people of Bihar as well as to the millions of devotees of Lord Ram across the country.

He said that Bihar is not dependent on anyone's mercy or benevolence. The state's identity is defined by its talent, hard work, self-respect and glorious heritage. The people of India, he said, will never accept those who insult Bihar and hurt the faith of millions. Congress leader Rajendra Pal Gautam has recently reacted to an interview with Nitin Nabin and said, 'Poor Biharis don't know anything'.

Gautam's remarks came after Nabin, in an exclusive interview with IANS, accused Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of being used as an instrument to destabilise the country and create unrest, alleging that the Congress leader was acting as part of a "foreign toolkit".

Speaking to IANS, Gautam had said, "These poor Biharis do not know anything. They simply read out the scripts handed to them."