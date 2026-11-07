Bollywood Stars Extend Heartfelt Diwali Wishes To Fans Across India

Bollywood Celebrities Extend Festive Greetings

Film industry celebrities are soaking in the festive spirit of Diwali. Actors Raza Murad, Vindu Dara Singh and Gajendra Chauhan extended heartfelt Diwali greetings while speaking to ANI.

Vindu said, "Is Diwali har ghar mein khushiyon ka deep jale, vishwas aur jitne bhi buraiyan hain unke upar hum sab ki jeet ho. Achhai aage badhe, Achhe kaam kariye, burai se door rahiye. Diwali ki bahut-bahut shubhkaamnayein. Toh iss Diwali bahut zaroori hai ki hum sab ka jo aatmavishwas hai woh aur badhe aur strong ho."

Celebrities Share Wishes for Prosperity

Actor Raza Murad shared, "I extend my heartfelt wishes for a very Happy Deepavali to all my fellow countrymen. I pray to God that my fellow citizens always remain happy, cheerful, prosperous, healthy and blessed with a long life. Just as every home lights up with lamps and illuminations on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali, may your future also shine bright with happiness and prosperity."

Actor Gajendra Chauhan greeted Happy Diwali, saying, "I extend my heartfelt Diwali greetings to all my fellow countrymen. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ram bring happiness and peace to your homes. May Goddess Lakshmi shower your homes with wealth and prosperity; this is my heartfelt wish."

Diwali Festival Schedule

The five-day Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival and Lakshmi Puja will take place on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

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