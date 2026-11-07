Handy Size 4 Intraoral Sensor Debuts In Bulgaria, Setting New Standards In Veterinary Imaging

MENAFN - GetNews)Handy is proud to announce that the first Size 4 Intraoral Sensor (46.7 x 67.3 mm) has officially entered clinical use in Bulgaria. This milestone highlights the growing international demand for high-performance, cost-effective digital imaging solutions that cater to both human and veterinary dental medicine.

Clinical Versatility: From Large Breeds to Feline Care

Initial feedback from Bulgarian veterinary clinicians emphasizes the sensor's unique ability to streamline complex workflows. The Size 4 sensor offers an expansive active area that provides significant advantages across diverse patient types:

For Canine Patients: The large surface area allows vets to capture multiple teeth in a single exposure. This drastically reduces the number of X-rays needed for a full-mouth series, shortening the time the animal spends under anesthesia.

For Feline Patients: The sensor's high sensitivity makes it ideal for extra-oral imaging. Clinicians can obtain high-resolution diagnostic data from outside the mouth, providing a non-invasive and stress-free experience for smaller, more sensitive patients.

Efficiency and Safety

Beyond image quality, the integration with Handy's imaging management software ensures that high-definition results are available instantly on-screen. By reducing the number of required shots, the system:

1 radiation exposure for both the veterinary team and the patient.

2 pre-operative checks, allowing for faster surgical transitions.

3 pharmaceutical costs by shortening the duration of sedation.

The Competitive Edge

"The price-to-performance ratio of the Handy sensor is currently unmatched in the market," noted the clinical team in Bulgaria. Whether used for routine check-ups or complex dental surgeries, the Size 4 sensor provides the speed and diagnostic confidence required in a modern, fast-paced clinical environment.

A Vision for Enhanced Animal Welfare

Handy continues to expand its footprint in Europe, driven by a core dedication to advancing animal health through specialized imaging solutions. We recognize that veterinary diagnostics require more than just adapted human technology; they require a unique approach that prioritizes animal comfort and clinical speed. By providing an integrated imaging ecosystem, Handy is committed to helping veterinarians worldwide deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care for every animal patient.

About us

Shanghai Handy Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., established in 2008, is dedicated to becoming the leading global manufacturer of digital imaging products, and providing the global dental market with a full range of intraoral digital product solutions and technical services with CMOS technology as the core. Main products include digital dental X-ray imaging system, digital imaging plate scanner, intraoral camera, high-frequency X-ray unit, etc. Due to excellent product performance, stable product quality and professional technical service, we have won wide praise and trust from global users, and our products have been exported to many countries and regions worldwide.