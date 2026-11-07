Moldova Expands School Modernization: New Opportunities For School Furniture Suppliers

MENAFN - GetNews)Moldova is accelerating investment in education infrastructure through school modernization, the development of Model Schools, preschool expansion, and improvements to educational facilities.

Under the Education 2030 implementation program for 2026–2030, Moldova plans to invest approximately MDL 13.5 billion in the education system over the next five years. The program covers all levels of education and includes the development of a network of 90 Model Schools, the equipment of at least 400 schools and kindergartens, and the creation of 5,000 new places in nurseries.

For international school furniture manufacturers, exporters, distributors, and project partners, these investments indicate continued demand for school desks and chairs, ergonomic classroom furniture, laboratory furniture, library furniture, teacher furniture, storage solutions, and other educational space solutions.

Moldova Develops a Network of 90 Model Schools

The Model Schools Network is one of the country's key education infrastructure initiatives.

In July 2025, Moldova's Ministry of Education and Research expanded the network to 90 educational institutions nationwide. The initiative began in 2023 with 35 schools, while another 55 institutions were subsequently added to the network.

The government estimates that modernizing all 90 Model Schools will require approximately €220 million. By July 2025, around €155 million in external funding had already been identified from international financial institutions, the European Union, and partner governments.

The Model Schools program focuses on transforming selected schools into modern educational centers, including improvements to school infrastructure, laboratories, digital equipment, sanitary facilities, and furniture. The Ministry specifically describes the initiative as creating schools with modern infrastructure, high-quality laboratories, new furniture, digital equipment, and improved learning conditions.

Official Source: Ministry of Education and Research of the Republic of Moldova

Model Schools Network Expands to 90 Institutions

€50 Million Investment for 20 Model Schools

A major new stage of Moldova's school modernization program was announced in June 2026.

The Moldovan Government approved the signing of a financing agreement with the European Investment Bank for the rehabilitation and modernization of 20 Model Schools across different regions of the country. The total investment allocated to the 20 schools was announced at €50 million.

The financing package included a €40 million EIB loan, a €2 million grant through the Neighbourhood Investment Platform, and an €8 million contribution from the EU-supported Growth Plan for Moldova.

The selected schools will receive extensive renovation and modernization, including improvements to educational spaces, laboratories, digital infrastructure, libraries, recreation areas, green spaces, and accessibility.

Importantly for the school furniture industry, the project specifically includes classrooms equipped with ergonomic furniture, together with the modernization of physics, chemistry, biology, and IT laboratories.

Official Source: Government of the Republic of Moldova

€50 Million Investment in the Modernization of 20 Model Schools

EIB Financing Supports School Rehabilitation and Modernization

The European Investment Bank has also published details of its Moldova Schools Rehabilitation and Modernization project.

The EIB signed a €40 million financing agreement on 17 June 2026. The broader project is designed to support the rehabilitation and modernization of 36 educational institutions, including 20 schools financed by the EIB. The estimated total project cost is approximately €83 million.

The planned investments cover comprehensive upgrades to school buildings and educational spaces, including energy efficiency, safety, accessibility, and modernization of learning environments. The project is also expected to align school buildings with Moldova's energy-efficiency requirements and relevant EU standards.

For school furniture suppliers, projects combining building rehabilitation with educational-space modernization can create opportunities beyond construction materials, particularly for classroom, laboratory, library, and storage furniture.

Official Source: European Investment Bank

Moldova Schools Rehabilitation and Modernization - EIB Official Project Page

Education 2030 Brings Further Investment Through 2030

Moldova's wider Education 2030 implementation program provides a longer-term framework for education infrastructure development.

Approved by the government in August 2026, the program estimates total investment of approximately MDL 13.464 billion for 2026–2030. Of this amount, MDL 3.705 billion is expected to come from the state budget, while MDL 7.956 billion is identified as external assistance from development partners, international financial institutions, and the European Union.

Within early childhood and general education, the program targets 5,000 new nursery places, equipment for at least 400 schools and kindergartens, renovation of sanitary facilities, and continued development of the 90-school Model Schools Network.

The program also emphasizes digitalization, teacher development, curriculum modernization, and improvements to educational infrastructure, suggesting that demand for modern educational environments will extend beyond individual school construction projects.

Official Source: Ministry of Education and Research of the Republic of Moldova

Education 2030 Implementation Program - Ministry of Education and Research

What Types of School Furniture Could Be Needed?

School modernization projects in Moldova may require a broad range of school furniture and educational equipment, including:

. Ergonomic School Desks and Chairs – Modern classroom furniture designed for daily student use.

. Laboratory Furniture – Tables, workstations, storage, and specialized furniture for physics, chemistry, biology, and IT laboratories.

. Library Furniture – Reading tables, chairs, bookshelves, and resource-center furniture.

. Teacher Furniture – Teacher desks, chairs, and classroom storage solutions.

. Steel Storage Cabinets – Durable storage for classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and administrative areas.

For Model Schools and other large education projects, suppliers offering a complete school furniture portfolio can provide more consistent solutions across different learning spaces.

What Do School Furniture Projects Need to Consider?

For school modernization projects, buyers typically consider more than product price. The selection of school furniture should take into account long-term performance, classroom requirements, project scale, and overall value.

. Ergonomics and Safety – School furniture should support comfortable, safe, and age-appropriate daily use, helping create a better learning environment for students and teachers.

. Durability – Products need to withstand intensive daily use over long service periods. Durable school furniture can help reduce maintenance frequency and long-term replacement costs.

. Flexible Learning Spaces – Modern classrooms and laboratories may require school furniture that supports different teaching methods, group activities, collaborative learning, and changing classroom layouts.

. Project Support and Logistics – Large-scale projects require stable production, efficient transportation, installation support, and reliable after-sales service. These capabilities are especially important when supplying school furniture for government-funded modernization projects involving multiple schools.

Opportunities for International School Furniture Suppliers in Moldova

Moldova's education investment is creating opportunities across both school modernization and educational equipment.

Potential areas for international suppliers include:

. Model School modernization projects

. Public school furniture procurement

. Classroom furniture replacement

. Laboratory modernization

. Library and resource-center furniture

. Computer classroom furniture

. Kindergarten furniture

. School storage solutions

. Education infrastructure contractors

. Local school furniture distributors and importers

The development of 90 Model Schools, the modernization of 20 schools through the current EIB-supported project, and the planned equipment of at least 400 schools and kindergartens provide several areas for suppliers to monitor.

Rather than focusing only on school desks and chairs, suppliers capable of providing classroom furniture, laboratory furniture, library furniture, teacher furniture, steel cabinets, kindergarten furniture, and complete educational space solutions may be able to support a wider range of modernization projects.

Jiansheng Group: Supporting Global School Furniture Projects

With more than 23 years of experience, Jiansheng Group specializes in school furniture R&D and manufacturing. With a 150,000m2 manufacturing base, we have supplied school furniture to 132 countries and regions and 40+ MOE projects. As an experienced MOE Tender Expert, we provide complete school furniture solutions for education projects worldwide.

Our product portfolio includes school desks and chairs, kindergarten furniture, teacher furniture, classroom furniture, steel cabinets, dormitory furniture, and laboratory furniture, with OEM & ODM, custom colors, custom logos, and 3D design services available for different project requirements.

As Moldova continues to modernize its education infrastructure and develop its Model Schools Network, Jiansheng Group can support schools, distributors, contractors, and education project partners with reliable, large-scale school furniture solutions.

Official Sources

1. Government of the Republic of Moldova - €50 Million Investment in 20 Model Schools

Moldovan Government Official News

2. Government of the Republic of Moldova - 20 Model Schools Modernization and EIB Financing

Moldovan Government Official News - 20 Model Schools

3. Ministry of Education and Research - Model Schools Network

Ministry of Education and Research - 90 Model Schools

4. Ministry of Education and Research - Education 2030 Implementation Program

Education 2030 - Official Ministry Information

5. European Investment Bank - Moldova Schools Rehabilitation and Modernization

EIB Official Project Page

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.

(Source: Official public information released by the Government of the Republic of Moldova, the Ministry of Education and Research, and the European Investment Bank (EIB), compiled and translated by Jiansheng Group.)