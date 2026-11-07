Private House Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

“A private residential house was damaged in an enemy attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians had used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, all of which were directed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Zelensky: In addition to, 12 regions of Ukraine come under attack overnight

Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted four missiles and 149 UAVs used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine from the evening of November 6.