Private House Damaged In Russian Attack On Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District
“A private residential house was damaged in an enemy attack in the Shevchenkivskyi district,” the statement said.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Russians had used 172 drones and 36 ballistic missiles, all of which were directed at Kyiv and the surrounding region.Read also: Zelensky: In addition to Kyiv, 12 regions of Ukraine come under attack overnight
Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted four missiles and 149 UAVs used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine from the evening of November 6.
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