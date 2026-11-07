Russian Forces Attack Odesa, Damaging Residential House
“The enemy attacked Odesa. A private residential house was damaged,” Lysak said.
He noted that further details were being clarified.Read also: Private house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv 's Shevchenkivskyi district
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Odesa overnight on November 4, damaging an energy facility.
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