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Russian Forces Attack Odesa, Damaging Residential House


Date: 2026-11-07 10:36:42

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy attacked Odesa. A private residential house was damaged,” Lysak said.

He noted that further details were being clarified.

Read also: Private house damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv 's Shevchenkivskyi district

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces struck Odesa overnight on November 4, damaging an energy facility.

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UkrinForm

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