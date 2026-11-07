Russian Attack Causes Power Outage In Khmelnytskyi Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin reported this on Telegram

“A power outage has occurred in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district as a result of a Russian attack,” Tiurin said.

He noted that energy workers were working to restore electricity supplies.

Ukraine'sfacilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours –minister

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Khmelnytskyi region.