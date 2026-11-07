Russian Attack Causes Power Outage In Khmelnytskyi Region
“A power outage has occurred in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district as a result of a Russian attack,” Tiurin said.
He noted that energy workers were working to restore electricity supplies.Read also: Ukraine's energy facilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours – energy minister
As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Khmelnytskyi region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment