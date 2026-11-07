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Russian Attack Causes Power Outage In Khmelnytskyi Region


Date: 2026-11-07 10:36:40

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin reported this on Telegram

“A power outage has occurred in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district as a result of a Russian attack,” Tiurin said.

He noted that energy workers were working to restore electricity supplies.

Read also: Ukraine's energy facilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours – energy minister

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the Khmelnytskyi region.

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