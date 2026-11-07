NEQSOL Holding Organized Charity Tournament With“YASHAT” Foundation To Support Conflict-Affected People (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) NEQSOL Holding organized the“What? Where? When?” intellectual competition as a charity tournament titled the“YASHAT Cup,” in cooperation with the“YASHAT” Foundation.

The tournament brought together nearly 200 participants across 32 teams, comprising employees of companies within NEQSOL Holding, representatives of the“YASHAT” Foundation and other companies and organizations, as well as individual participants.

The primary objective of the tournament was to raise donations for the“YASHAT” Foundation to provide social support to conflict-affected people, including individuals with war-related disabilities and family members of those who lost their lives. Companies represented by teams at the tournament donated a total of AZN 150,000 to the Foundation.

Throughout the competition, teams answered 48 questions, demonstrating their knowledge, logical thinking and teamwork skills. The questions were developed, answers evaluated, and the competition managed by an independent team of experienced specialists and judges. The winning teams were awarded medals and certificates, while the first-place team received the YASHAT Cup.

NEQSOL Holding maintains long-standing cooperation with the “YASHAT” Foundation to provide social support to conflict-affected people. Since 2021, companies within the Holding, including Azerconnect Group, Bakcell, Norm, Nobel Energy, and others, have collectively allocated a total of AZN 4 million to the Foundation.

As part of this cooperation, conflict-affected people have received social support in areas such as healthcare, education, improving living conditions, and settling debt obligations, as well as through social initiatives including“School Supplies,” the “YASHAT Summer Camp,” summer schools in Germany and the UK,“Gift Caravan,” and“Soulful Meeting.”

Overall, more than 5,000 people have received social support through this cooperation, with many benefiting from assistance on multiple occasions. More than 2,000 people received assistance in 2025, while nearly 2,500 have benefited in 2026.

NEQSOL Holding's long-term cooperation with the“YASHAT” Foundation and the social initiatives implemented as part of this cooperation received the highest rating under the 3I – Initiativs Impact Index project.

Between June and August 2026, SIAR Research and Consulting Group, as part of its own CSR project, the 3I – Initiativs Impact Index, evaluated 132 corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives covered by the media in Azerbaijan. The long-term cooperation between the YAŞAT Foundation and NEQSOL Holding was the only initiative among the 132 assessed during the season to receive the highest“Flagship” rating.

NEQSOL Holding is an international group of companies operating across 11 countries in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, construction and mining sectors.