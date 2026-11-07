V-P Radhakrishnan Attends Ayodhya 'Deepotsav', Offers Prayers At Ram Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Nov 7 (IANS) Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, upon his arrival in the temple town to attend the 2026 edition of 'Deepotsav'.

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Swami Govind Dev Giri.

Later, while addressing the 'Deepotsav' celebrations, the Vice-President said that the life of Lord Ram teaches that true greatness lies not in power or position, but in strength of character and unwavering dedication to one's duties.

"Today, two 'Yogis' in the country are following the character and conduct of Lord Ram, one being 'Karmayogi' Narendra Modi and the other Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he added while crediting the leaders for transforming the Ram Temple into a symbol of "self-respect" for the Hindus.

He said that today Ayodhya has become a living example of the vision of "heritage as well as development".

Further praising CM Adityanath, the Vice-President called him the "Hindu Hriday Samrat" (Emperor of Hindu Hearts).

Recalling his days in Parliament with the then BJP MP Yogi Adityanath, Vice-President Radhakrishnan said: "Our Hindu Hriday Samrat, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, used to be my colleague in Parliament. He was very young then, and I clearly remember that his speeches carried the same energy and force that they do today."

He also shared memories of his mother's involvement in the Ram Temple movement.

He recalled that when Vishva Hindu Parishad leader late Ashok Singhal had called for 'Ramshila' worship, his mother carried a brick on her head for the construction of the Ram Temple and led the worship ceremony.

"At that time, my mother could never have imagined that her son, coming from distant Rameswaram in the South, would one day become the Vice-President of India and experience the pride of being part of this ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi," an emotional Vice-President Radhakrishnan said.

Asserting that with the consecration of the Ram Temple, centuries-old aspirations had finally been fulfilled, he asked: "If a Ram Temple could not be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, then where else could it be built?"

Moreover, the Vice-President said that Uttar Pradesh has witnessed improvement in its law-and-order situation, saying that whenever he visited the state earlier, he did not feel safe.

"Earlier, law and order seemed to be in the hands of criminals rather than the police. Today, however, every citizen feels secure," he said, crediting the achievement to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking about Uttar Pradesh's economic progress, he said that the state now contributes nine per cent to India's GDP.

Vice-President Radhakrishnan also referred to the 2025 Maha Kumbh held in Prayagraj, saying that despite the attendance of millions of devotees, not a single untoward incident occurred, demonstrating Uttar Pradesh's model of safety and development.

During the 'Deepotsav' event, a symbolic arrival of Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and Goddess Sita in Ayodhya aboard the 'Pushpak Viman' was reenacted, in reference to the 'Ramayan'.