Harshvardhan Rane Expresses Gratitude As He Offers Prayers At Kamakhya Temple Ahead Of Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane offered prayers at the revered Kamakhya Temple in Assam ahead of Diwali.

The 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actor took to his official Instagram handle and published a couple of glimpses of his religious visit. In the primary pic, Harshvardhan was seen posing outside the temple, along with some other photos of the temple premises.

The post further included some insight into other places the 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' actor decided to explore while in Assam.

"#HappyDiwali (Temple emoji) #Kamakhya #Assam #Gratitude for everything i received (Evil eye emoji) (sic)," Harshvardhan captioned the post.

Talking about the Kamakhya Temple, located at Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, it is considered to be one of the oldest and most significant Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. It is believed to be the site where Goddess Sati's yoni fell, symbolizing fertility and feminine power.

Now, shifting our focus to Harshvardhan's work commitments, he shared a professional update on Thursday, informing that he has begun voice work for his next, 'Force 3'.

Harshvardhan also revealed that he will most likely be concluding the shoot for his other upcoming drama with Ram Gopal Varma by November 28.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Harshvardhan wrote,“FORCE 3 voice work begins DAYA NAYAK shoot to finish by 28th November #update. (sic)”

Directed by Bhav Dhulia, 'Force 3' also stars John Abraham, who will reprise his role as ACP Yashvardhan Singh in the movie.

The third instalment in the popular 'Force' franchise is being produced by John Abraham's home banner JA Entertainment, along with Sheel Kumar's Karolina Corporation.

'Force 3' is slated to be out in the cinema halls on March 19, 2027.

Coming to 'Police Company', set in 1990s and 2000s Mumbai, the project will be based on the special squad formed by the Mumbai Police to tackle the growing gang activities.