Bitcoin Holders Get Ecash: How To Use The Airdrop

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Paul Sztorc's long-discussed Bitcoin fork, eCash, has officially launched, creating a new network for payments, privacy experiments, and other applications built using a“drivechain” model. The hard fork took place on Oct. 29 at Bitcoin block 973,728, and eligible holders received an equivalent balance in the network's native token, ECX.

The most immediate impact for Bitcoin holders is distribution: if you controlled the private keys to your BTC at the snapshot, LayerTwo Labs says you now control the same amount of ECX and can access it right away. Beyond the token giveaway, the project's real bet is on developer experimentation-without requiring changes to Bitcoin's base-layer protocol.

eCash launched via a hard fork on Oct. 29, at Bitcoin block 973,728, issuing ECX to eligible key holders. Drivechains are the core technical pitch, enabling independent sidechains with different features while avoiding changes to the base layer. Sidechain launch lineup is active but expanding: BitNames, BitAssets, Thunder, Truthcoin, and zSide launched at mainnet, with Photon and CoinShift planned later. Replay risk remains a practical concern for users moving assets across the two chains-LayerTwo Labs urges users to move ECX first. Liquidity and market coverage are still limited: ECX has listed pricing on major aggregators, but at least one data provider says it does not track the token.

Key takeawayseCash and the drivechain approach

eCash is a separate hard fork of Bitcoin developed by Sztorc's LayerTwo Labs. The project is rooted in Sztorc's critique of what he describes as complacency around Bitcoin's development culture. His central framework is drivechains, which he positions as a way for developers to explore new functionality-such as payments, privacy tools, digital assets, and prediction market mechanics-without changing Bitcoin's underlying base-layer protocol.

In practice, this means developers can work on independent sidechains that carry different features while relying on the drivechain setup. The project also frames incentives for miners, claiming they can earn additional transaction fees from activity on the network's structure.

At launch, eCash included five sidechains: BitNames, BitAssets, Thunder, Truthcoin, and zSide. LayerTwo Labs also indicated two additional sidechains-Photon (described as quantum-resistant) and CoinShift (a decentralized exchange)-were still to come.

How holders get ECX-and what to watch when transacting

LayerTwo Labs describes the fork distribution as straightforward. The eCash fork occurred at Bitcoin block 973,728, and anyone holding the relevant private keys at the snapshot received an equivalent ECX balance.

The company stresses that holders will need wallet support for eCash and must carefully follow the process to separate ECX from BTC. A key technical consideration is that the two networks share transaction history, which creates potential replay risk if users send an unprotected transaction on one chain.

LayerTwo Labs warns holders not to move BTC first, explaining that an ordinary, unprotected BTC spend can be replayed on the ECX network. It also states that replay controls are built into the protocol, but it still recommends users move ECX first before spending BTC to reduce the chance of unintended transactions.

For users who keep funds on exchanges, the situation may vary. LayerTwo Labs notes that centralized-exchange holders are effectively“at their mercy” regarding whether their platform supports fork-related distribution. Holders should check for announced handling of ECX distribution before attempting any related moves.

Trading ECX: listings, wrappers, and liquidity constraints

Getting ECX into a wallet is one step; trading it can be another. The article notes that ECX is not yet broadly available across larger crypto exchanges, and it also flags that tax outcomes for Bitcoin forks can differ by jurisdiction-readers were encouraged to check local rules before filing.

On Oct. 29, NeoxEX said it enabled native ECX deposits, withdrawals, and trading, offering pairs including ECX/USDT, ECX/USDC, and ECX/BTC. CoinW announced plans to distribute ECX to eligible Bitcoin holders and said deposits, withdrawals, and trading would be announced later.

On decentralized exchanges, Orca on Solana allows users to swap USDC for wrapped ECX (wECX) via a liquidity pool. That provides another route to ECX exposure, but it involves a wrapped representation on a different network rather than native ECX trading on the eCash blockchain.

As for valuation, CoinMarketCap listed ECX at $32.63 with about $355,000 in 24-hour trading volume as of Nov. 5. CoinGecko, meanwhile, showed ECX as a preview listing without a tracked exchange price at the time of writing. Kaiko said it does not track ECX, which limits the ability to independently verify market depth and broader price signals.

LayerTwo Labs also said early trading saw ECX fluctuate between $40 and $50, but it did not provide order-book depth or volume figures. Instead, it pointed users to Orca pool total value locked as an indicator for how much liquidity might be available for at least the wECX route. Sztorc suggested that if eCash replicates even a portion of Bitcoin Cash's early performance, liquidity could be substantial, while also noting that concerned holders can simply hold and decide later.

What success depends on: apps, users, and fee revenue

While eCash provides Bitcoin holders a new asset at launch, Sztorc's longer-term thesis is that ECX value will depend on whether developers build genuinely useful applications and whether users are willing to pay for them. According to Sztorc, the project's primary performance measures during its first year are paying customers and transaction-fee revenue.

Sztorc also addressed criticism of drivechains' security model, including claims that miners might coordinate to steal funds held on sidechains. He dismissed what he called a“superstition” that miners would sacrifice their own large operations for short-term theft on a layer-2 setup, arguing that a belief in that scenario should also undermine trust in Bitcoin's base layer.

For now, eCash positions itself as both an asset distribution moment for Bitcoin holders and a development testbed for builders. Whether ECX becomes more than a short-lived fork asset will likely hinge on something the project can't force: real usage.

Readers should keep an eye on two things next: whether eCash-sidechain activity grows beyond early exchange listings, and whether the next scheduled sidechains (including Photon and CoinShift) arrive with enough developer attention to turn“experiments” into products that generate user demand and fees.

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