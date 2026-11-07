PVR INOX Reacts After Karnataka Health Department Shuts Down Counter Over Allegations Of Serving Customers In Used Cups

MENAFN - Live Mint) PVR INOX Ltd has issued a clarification after Karnataka's food safety authorities ordered the closure of a juice counter at a multiplex in Bengaluru. The incident erupted from a video which alleged that used disposable cups were reused while serving customers. The video has now gone viral, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

PVR INOX reacts to the used glass claims

Responding to the allegations, PVR INOX has denied reusing the disposable cups. The company on X said that the alleged cups were damaged and leaking, which were set aside.“We would like to categorically clarify that there was no reuse of cups and that the damaged cups were not used for dispensing,” a company's official statement read.

Health department shuts down counter

Karnataka's Minister for Health and Family Welfare, UT Khader, said in a post on X on Friday that an inspection by the health department took place at the alleged location. Reportedly, the investigators had uncovered multiple food safety violations at the establishment. A notice had been issued to the multiplex, he added.

"Our Health Department (@DHFWKA) Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru. During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down. When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vp

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endors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers' health in mind. Public health matters as much as business. If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into," wrote UT Khader.

PVR INOX reiterated that the cups in question were not used to serve beverages to customers. The company said it also conducted an internal investigation into the incident, which found“no process deviation”.

Viral video

On November 5, a user on Instagram posted a video. In the clip, it showed that used beverage glasses were stacked one above another. User Mithil Kumar claimed that staff at the PVR INOX multiplex in Forum Mall of Bengaluru were using used glasses.

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Responding to the video, the official handle of Forum Mall extended an apology.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. The PVR team is currently investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure this is addressed. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and assure you that the matter is being looked into seriously,” Forum South Bengaluru commented.