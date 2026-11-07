New Zealand Elections Show No Clear Winner, New Gov't Depends On Special Votes

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 7 (NNN-Anadolu) -- New Zealand's general election produced no clear winner on Saturday, with the formation of the next government hinging on the count of about 300,000 special votes, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

National Party leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his party had a "pathway to forming the next government, but it is too close to call," acknowledging that "about 300,000 special votes" would need to be counted to determine the final outcome, according to Radio New Zealand.

Special votes are cast by voters not on the electoral roll at their polling location, those on the unpublished roll, overseas voters and those who are unable to access a polling station.

Both the National Party and the opposition Labour Party struggled to secure more than 30 per cent of the party vote, with only a few thousand votes separating them.

Labour secured 29.4 per cent of the vote, or 710,330 votes, while National received 29.2 per cent, or 706,680 votes.

National won 42 seats, while Labour secured 36.

A party or coalition needs at least 66 seats to secure a majority in the 120-seat Parliament. The current composition is projected to include 11 additional overhang seats.

Luxon's ruling coalition comprises the National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First. ACT and New Zealand First currently hold 13 and 12 seats, respectively.

Final election results are due on Nov. 27.

--NNN-ANADOLU